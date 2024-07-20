Social media reactions to Kid Rock’s RNC performance at Fiserv Forum

Singer and rapper Child Rock carried out on the ultimate − and far anticipated − evening of the Republican Nationwide Conference.

And the web thought it was, properly, one thing.

Listed below are one of the best reactions of Child Rock’s efficiency on the Fiserv Discussion board on X (previously Twitter).

How the web reacted to Child Rock’s RNC efficiency

The reactions really began at Child Rock’s rehearsal.

Some have been fast to make comparisons with different musicians.

Others additionally took be aware of former First Woman Melania Trump’s response.

The phrase “cringe” was usually used. As was different, stronger language.

Why did Child Rock carry out on the RNC?

Michigan-born Child Rock, whose precise title is Robert James Ritchie, made his title within the music trade with the discharge of his album “Satan And not using a Trigger” in 1998. He makes music that mixes hip hop, rap and nation genres.

He’s leaned into conservative politics in recent times, aligning himself with former President Donald Trump’s causes. Just lately, he donated $50,000 to a web based fundraiser for “supporters and households wounded or killed” within the Saturday taking pictures at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.