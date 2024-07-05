Source – Bronny James signs 4-year, $7.9M deal with Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on Wednesday, a league supply advised ESPN, reaching his rookie deal on the identical day LeBron James agreed to an extension with the group and ensured the primary father-son duo in NBA historical past will play for the purple and gold subsequent season.

Bronny James’ contract begins at $1,157,143 in 2024-25 and progresses to $1,955,377 the next yr, $2,296,271 in 2026-27 and $2,486,955 for a group possibility in 2027-28, sources advised ESPN.

The Lakers introduced Wednesday that they’d signed Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, the No. 17 choose on this yr’s draft, with out disclosing phrases.

James averaged 4.8 factors on 36.6% taking pictures (26.7% from 3), 2.8 rebounds and a couple of.1 assists in 19.3 minutes at USC after present process a coronary heart process final summer time. He mentioned the almost five-month layoff due to the medical challenge affected his growth.

Lakers vice chairman of basketball operations and common supervisor Rob Pelinka praised James’ mindset and potential as a point-of-attack defender, and new Lakers coach JJ Redick mentioned James, whom Los Angeles chosen with the No. 55 choose final week, will probably be a high precedence with the group’s revamped participant growth program.

“We view Bronny as [a] Case Research One as a result of [of] his base stage of really feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, taking pictures, passing,” Redick mentioned. “There’s quite a bit to love about his recreation, and as we construct out our participant growth program holistically, he’ll have a terrific alternative to turn into a superb NBA participant.”

James and Knecht will make their summer time league debuts Saturday in San Francisco towards the Sacramento Kings within the California Traditional.

The Lakers’ roster now stands at 15, the utmost variety of gamers an NBA group can carry.