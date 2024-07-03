Sources: Andre Drummond to join 76ers on 2-year, $10M deal

Andre Drummond is about to signal a two-year, $10 million take care of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources advised ESPN, confirming a number of stories.

Philadelphia brings again Drummond, who spent the primary half of the 2021-22 season with the 76ers earlier than going to the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the James Harden commerce at that February’s commerce deadline.

Having spent the previous two seasons enjoying behind Nikola Vucevic in Chicago, Drummond provides Philadelphia an elite backup possibility behind former MVP Joel Embiid, who missed a big chunk of final season with a knee harm.

The 76ers are set to satisfy with LA Clippers ahead Paul George, the highest free agent available on the market, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as they give the impression of being to fill out the roster round their star tandem of Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey, who is predicted to get an enormous new contract this summer time as properly, as a restricted free agent.

Drummond, who turns 31 in August, discovered his area of interest as a stable backup middle after starring with the Detroit Pistons to start his profession. He stays a prolific rebounder, averaging 9 in simply over 17 minutes final season. In his 10 begins, he averaged almost 18 rebounds.

Drummond is coming off a two-year, $6.6 million deal signed with the Bulls in 2022.