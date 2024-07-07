Sources – Caleb Martin joining 76ers, likely slots in as starter

Free agent ahead Caleb Martin has agreed on a four-year deal assured for greater than $32 million with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources advised ESPN on Saturday.

The 76ers landed an impactful dedication in Martin, a playoff-tested energy ahead and versatile defender who joins Philadelphia after three seasons with the Miami Warmth.

Martin is predicted to change into the Sixers’ beginning energy ahead, sliding right into a frontcourt that now consists of All-NBA ahead Paul George and MVP heart Joel Embiid. He joins a free agent class that features George, Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

The Sixers are waiving ahead/heart Paul Reed, who has a non-guaranteed contract for subsequent season, sources mentioned.

Martin, 28, has had explicit success towards the NBA champion Boston Celtics, averaging 13.6 factors on 50% taking pictures in regular-season and playoff video games over the previous two years, based on ESPN Stats & Info. It is essentially the most factors per sport that Martin has had towards an Japanese Convention opponent.

He has 4 profession 25-point video games — and two got here towards the Celtics within the 2023 Japanese Convention finals.

Martin averaged profession highs with 10.0 factors and a pair of.2 assists together with 4.4 rebounds final season.