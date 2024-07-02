Sources: Klay Thompson to join Mavericks on 3-year, $50M deal

Free agent guard Klay Thompson has agreed on a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, ending his historic 13-year run with the four-time champion Golden State Warriors, sources informed ESPN on Monday.

Thompson’s deal was largely impressed by the prospect to compete for a fifth title with the Western Convention champion Mavericks.

The deal, negotiated by his agent, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman, required a multiteam sign-and-trade that sends Mavericks guard/ahead Josh Inexperienced to the Charlotte Hornets and two second-round picks to the Warriors.

Dallas is sending its personal 2031 second-round decide within the deal in addition to the least favorable of the 76ers or Nuggets’ second-round decide in 2025, a supply stated.

Lawrence and Thompson met with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and VP Michael Finley on the Bottle Inn in Hermosa Seashore, California, to dig into the main points of a Thompson-Mavericks partnership.

The Lakers had been extraordinarily intriguing to Thompson, however the monetary financial savings from dwelling in Texas over California and the truth that the Mavericks got here inside three victories of an NBA championship had been massive elements in his determination, sources stated.

Within the closing season of Thompson’s exceptional 13-year Warriors profession, his relationship with the franchise grew to become more and more strained over contract discussions and his looming free company. His departure grew to become an increasing number of doubtless because the season progressed.

His unhappiness grew as his function with the group fluctuated all through the season — punctuated by him being pulled from the closing lineup in early February and transferring to a bench function later that month.

Thompson, 34, averaged 17.9 factors final season, his lowest since 2012-13.

His Warriors tenure ends together with his place in franchise and NBA historical past cemented. The trio of Curry, Thompson and Draymond Inexperienced accounted for 518 wins within the common season and playoffs, sixth most by a trio all time. Their 98 playoff wins collectively rank third in NBA historical past and their 4 titles are tied with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker for essentially the most by an All-NBA trio over the previous 50 seasons, based on ESPN Stats & Info analysis.

The Warriors wished Thompson effectively in a press release Monday, saying they look ahead to retiring his No. 11 jersey.

“The quantity of pleasure and happiness that Klay offered Warriors followers, Bay Space natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the globe has been immense and can’t be minimized,” the assertion learn. “His penchant for delivering in pressurized conditions on the most important stage, together with many Sport 6 heroics, has helped outline a profession.

“Klay’s legacy will stay on eternally and we look ahead to the day we are able to retire his #11 jersey at Chase Middle the place he’ll be a part of a number of Warriors immortals, together with those that helped form this current dynasty — himself included.

“We thank Klay for his contributions and need him the perfect as one other chapter in his journey is written.”

ESPN’s Kendra Andrews contributed to this report.