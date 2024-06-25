South Africa hold nerve to beat West Indies, enter T20 World Cup semifinals | ICC Men’s T20 World Cup News

There was no nervy ending for South Africa as they stored their cool underneath strain to beat West Indies by three wickets in a rain-shortened Tremendous Eights recreation in Antigua and booked a spot within the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.

The rain-delayed match on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium swayed between either side on Sunday, however ultimately, the evening belonged to South Africa who chased down the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS methodology) adjusted goal with 5 balls to spare.

South Africa requested West Indies to bat first and restricted the hosts to 135-8 in 20 overs, with left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi selecting up three wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs. Roston Chase top-scored with 52 runs.

Rain stopped play early on in South Africa’s chase and their goal was readjusted to 123 from 17 overs when play resumed.

The Proteas appeared on monitor for a snug win when captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs have been batting collectively, till Alzarri Joseph eliminated Markram.

With a partisan residence crowd backing them, the lads in maroon rallied to maintain the strain on the guests.

West Indies stored breaking South African partnerships at common intervals, however one poor over from spinner Gudakesh Motie, who gave away 20 runs, swayed the sport again in favour of the Proteas.

The nervous nature of the chase, and South Africa’s historical past of falling brief within the latter phases of world cups, meant the strain was on their lower-order batters as the remainder of the squad watched on from the dugout.

However Shamsi, who was named participant of the match, stated there was “no strain” on the workforce and loads of smiles when Marco Jansen sealed South Africa’s win with a six off Obed McCoy’s bowling within the final over.

“There was no strain, no loopy ideas within the dugout even when rain interrupted the sport and we bought into difficult conditions,” he stated after the match.

“We have been all very calm.”

Markram stated there was “numerous aid” within the South African camp to have made it via to their first T20 World Cup semifinal in 10 years, however he urged his facet to “placed on [our] greatest recreation within the semifinal”.

South Africa undergo as Group 2 winners and can play the second-placed facet from Group 1.