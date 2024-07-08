Jul 05, 2024 – 2:42p ET
News
Spain vs. Germany highlights: Spain wins in extra time, advances to semifinals
Stay Protection for this has ended
Jul 05, 2024 – 2:38p ET
Germany with an opportunity!
Jul 05, 2024 – 2:34p ET
Spain takes again the lead!
Jul 05, 2024 – 2:24p ET
Ought to this have been referred to as?
Jul 05, 2024 – 2:16p ET
Wirtz will get a glance
Jul 05, 2024 – 2:11p ET
Germany will get shut, however is denied
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:51p ET
Germany ties it!
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:43p ET
Havertz cannot break via
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:38p ET
Off the submit!
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:33p ET
Andrich cannot knock it in
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:17p ET
Germany virtually strikes again
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:13p ET
Spain strikes!
Jul 05, 2024 – 1:10p ET
Too excessive
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:51p ET
HALFTIME: Spain 0, Germany 0
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:43p ET
Neuer denial
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:40p ET
Havertz misses
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:26p ET
Simon says ‘no’
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:18p ET
Spain fails to capitalize
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:11p ET
Pedri’s day is over
Jul 05, 2024 – 12:03p ET
Fast shot, however no cube
Jul 05, 2024 – 11:44p ET
Pregame chatter
Jul 05, 2024 – 11:31p ET
Pregame anticipation
Stay Protection for this started on Jul 05, 2024 – 11:30p ET
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders killed in WA plane crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Mavericks vs Celtics Final Score: Dallas loses to Boston, 105-98
-
News4 weeks ago
The Unbelievable True Story Behind ‘Hit Man’ On Netflix—Who Was Gary Johnson?
-
News4 weeks ago
Wendy’s to add Triple Berry Frosty, replacing Orange Dreamsicle
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch the NHL Stanley Cup final: Here’s when the next game is
-
News4 weeks ago
Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics recap, Caitlin Clark stats
-
News4 weeks ago
I Drove a Hybrid Car for 17 Years. Here’s Everything You Need to Know