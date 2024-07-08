Connect with us

News

Spain vs. Germany highlights: Spain wins in extra time, advances to semifinals

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

Spain vs. Germany highlights: Spain wins in extra time, advances to semifinals
Stay Protection for this has ended

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:42p ET

Postgame scene

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:38p ET

Germany with an opportunity!

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:34p ET

Spain takes again the lead!

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:24p ET

Ought to this have been referred to as?

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:16p ET

Wirtz will get a glance

Jul 05, 2024 – 2:11p ET

Germany will get shut, however is denied

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:51p ET

Germany ties it!

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:43p ET

Havertz cannot break via

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:38p ET

Off the submit!

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:33p ET

Andrich cannot knock it in

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:17p ET

Germany virtually strikes again

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:13p ET

Spain strikes!

Jul 05, 2024 – 1:10p ET

Too excessive

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:51p ET

HALFTIME: Spain 0, Germany 0

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:43p ET

Neuer denial

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:40p ET

Havertz misses

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:26p ET

Simon says ‘no’

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:18p ET

Spain fails to capitalize

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:11p ET

Pedri’s day is over

Jul 05, 2024 – 12:03p ET

Fast shot, however no cube

Jul 05, 2024 – 11:44p ET

Pregame chatter

Jul 05, 2024 – 11:31p ET

Pregame anticipation

Stay Protection for this started on Jul 05, 2024 – 11:30p ET

Trending