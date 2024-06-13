News
Sponsor conflict keeping Joey Chestnut out of hot dog eating contest
Joey Chestnut, the 16-time champion of the Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine Consuming Contest, won’t compete within the annual Fourth of July occasion subsequent month, Main League Consuming introduced Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Main League Consuming (MLE) instructed ESPN that Chestnut had chosen to “characterize one other scorching canine model” and subsequently wouldn’t be allowed to take part within the Nathan’s contest, which is held yearly at New York Metropolis’s Coney Island.
Chestnut, aggressive consuming’s greatest star who is called “Jaws,” has received the occasion eight years in a row. He reportedly agreed to a sponsorship take care of Unimaginable Meals, an organization that makes plant-based scorching canine, and a competing firm to Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine.
“It could be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, ‘I will characterize Adidas, too,'” MLE occasion organizer George Shea mentioned.
Chestnut, in flip, issued his personal assertion on X, saying he’s “gutted” to search out out that he would not be capable to compete.
“I like competing in that occasion, I like celebrating America with my followers throughout this nice nation on the 4th and I’ve been coaching to defend my title,” Chestnut mentioned in his publish. “… Sadly, that is the choice Nathan’s and Main League Consuming are making, and it’ll deprive the good followers of the vacation’s regular pleasure and leisure.”
Unimaginable Meals instructed ESPN that they assist Chestnut “in any contest he chooses” and that “meat eaters should not must be unique to only one wiener.”
Main League Consuming mentioned in a press release that it was “devastated” to search out out that Chestnut “has chosen to characterize a rival model that sells plant-based scorching canine.”
“MLE and Nathan’s went to nice lengths in current months to accommodate Joey and his administration group, agreeing to the looks payment and permitting Joey to compete in a rival unbranded scorching canine consuming contest on Labor Day,” MLE mentioned in its assertion. “For practically twenty years now we have labored underneath the identical fundamental scorching canine exclusivity provisions. Nonetheless, it appears that evidently Joey and his managers have prioritized a brand new partnership with a special scorching canine model over our long-time relationship.”
In his publish, Chestnut mentioned he does not have a contract with MLE or Nathan’s, and “they want to change the foundations from previous years because it associated to different companions I can work with.”
Chestnut owns the highest 10 performances on the Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine Consuming Contest, together with downing a file 76 scorching canine and buns in 2021. He ate 62 franks and buns to win final yr’s occasion.
“Joey Chestnut is an American hero,” MLE’s assertion mentioned. “We might love nothing greater than to have him on the Nathan’s Well-known Worldwide Scorching Canine Consuming Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he isn’t representing a rival model.”
Chestnut thanked his followers and promised that he would not be away from the highlight for lengthy.
“Relaxation assured that you’re going to see me eat once more quickly!!” he posted to X. “STAY HUNGRY!”
The Related Press contributed to this report.
