Stanley’s super-sparkly Quencher has been restocked — here’s where to snag the exclusive tumbler

In an enormous shock, Stanley has restocked its limited-edition Orchid Glimmer 40 oz Quencher Tumbler after it bought out at Nordstrom final month.

The super-sparkly Orchid Glimmer 40 oz Quencher Tumbler is solely bought at Nordstrom for $45.

Orchid Glimmer is a limited-edition Stanley shade drop, that includes a glimmering orchid shade with peach accents. Fortunate followers, who have been in a position to snag the sparkly Quencher have proclaimed it. “must-Have Stanley” that’s “attractive.”

The beforehand sold-out tumbler dropped in mid-July and sold-out shortly as phrase unfold in regards to the new Quencher shade at Nordstrom. This was the primary limited-edition Stanley Tumbler to be solely bought at Nordstrom, however we don’t anticipate it to be the final.

This shock Stanley’s Orchid Glimmer Quencher restock at Nordstrom can be anticipated to promote out as shortly because it reappeared. So, if this shimmering tumbler is in your wishlist, you’ll need seize it now whilst you can.

Plus, Nordstrom affords free transport for on all on-line orders with supply as quickly as August 9.

Right here’s the place to attain the brand new Stanley Orchid Glimmer Tumbler from Nordstrom earlier than it sells out once more.

Stanley Orchid Glimmer 40 oz Quencher Tumbler for $45

You may also try extra Stanley Tumblers at Nordstrom, together with these well-liked types:

Stanley 40 oz Quencher Tumbler for $45

Stanley 30 oz Quencher Tumbler for $35

Stanley 20 oz Quencher Tumbler for $30

Stanley Ice Circulate 30-Ounce Flip Straw Tumbler for $35

Stanley Ice Circulate 64 oz Flip Straw Tumbler for $55

Store for extra Stanley drinkware favorites at Nordstrom right here.

The Largest Tumbler & Water Bottle Releases From Stanley, Owala and Extra in 2024 Stanley simply dropped an enormous shock Quencher shade that’s impressed by a fan-favorite tumbler shade

Owala dropped the Nice American Street Journey water bottle assortment, and you’ll nonetheless seize it now

Stanley has secretly launched a uncommon Warmth Wave shade for its Quencher tumblers — however solely these retailers have it

Stanley dropped 2 new Quencher tumbler colours you should buy on Amazon with free Prime transport

Owala is releasing a Shark Week water bottle and also you’re going to need to swim away with it

Our journalism wants your help. Please subscribe at the moment to NJ.com.

Daybreak Magyar could be reached at [email protected]. Have a tip? Inform us at nj.com/ideas/.