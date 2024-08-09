‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley reveals Graves’ disease diagnosis

“Star Wars” actor Daisy Ridley revealed in a brand new interview that she has been recognized with Graves’ illness.

Ridley, 32, instructed Girls’s Well being journal in an interview revealed Tuesday that she was recognized in September after she skilled bouts of scorching flashes and fatigue.

She stated she began to really feel sick after she filmed the thriller “Magpie,” during which she performs Anette, a stay-at-home mom whose husband falls in love with a well-known actress.

“I assumed, ‘Nicely, I’ve simply performed a very demanding position; presumably that’s why I really feel poorly,'” she instructed the journal.

An endocrinologist defined that her signs, which included weight reduction, hand tremors, fatigue and a racing coronary heart, have been indicators of the autoimmune illness.

Graves’ illness impacts the thyroid gland and causes hyperthyroidism, which is when the physique produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormone, in response to the Mayo Clinic. Anybody can get the illness, however it impacts primarily ladies and other people over 30.

Different celebrities recognized with the illness embody Wendy Williams and Missy Elliott.

Ridley, who has opened up up to now about her battle with endometriosis, stated her Graves’ illness analysis made her unhappy at first but additionally pushed her to develop a stricter food regimen and hearken to her physique. She has been vegan for years, and he or she stopped consuming gluten after her analysis.

“I’m not tremendous strict about it, however typically reducing down on gluten makes me really feel higher,” she stated.

Remedy for the illness consists of radioactive iodine remedy, during which the affected person takes radioactive iodine by mouth to destroy the cells that make thyroid hormones, in response to the Mayo Clinic. Medicines that block the thyroid from utilizing iodine to make hormones and beta blockers, which block the impact of hormones on the physique, are additionally different remedy choices.

Lowering stress and creating a wholesome life-style, together with train and a well-balanced food regimen, can ease signs as a affected person undergoes remedy, the clinic stated.

Ridley stated she has all the time been “well being aware, and now I’m attempting to be extra well-being aware.” She stated that she’s intentional about getting relaxation when her physique is drained and that she has began doing cryotherapy and acupuncture and going to infrared saunas.

“I do a good quantity of the holistic stuff, however I additionally perceive that it’s a privilege to have the ability to do these issues,” she instructed the journal.