Statement from President Joe Biden on Sonya Massey

Sonya Massey, a beloved mom, pal, daughter, and younger Black girl, needs to be alive right now. Sonya referred to as the police as a result of she was involved a few potential intruder. Once we name for assist, all of us as Individuals – no matter who we’re or the place we stay – ought to give you the option to take action with out fearing for our lives. Sonya’s loss of life by the hands of a responding officer reminds us that every one too usually Black Individuals face fears for his or her security in methods most of the remainder of us don’t.

Sonya’s household deserves justice. I’m heartbroken for her youngsters and her total household as they face this unthinkable and mindless loss. Jill and I mourn with the remainder of the nation and our prayers are with Sonya’s household, family members, and neighborhood throughout this devastating time.

I commend the swift actions that had been taken by the Springfield State’s Legal professional’s workplace. Whereas we await the case to be prosecuted, allow us to pray to consolation the grieving. Congress should go the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our elementary dedication to justice is at stake.

