News
Steelers fall to Texans, 20-12
The Steelers had one other botched snap on the primary play of their subsequent possession, however that was recovered by fullback Jack Colletto for a 4-yard achieve. Fields, nonetheless, was sacked on third down by Danielle Hunter, forcing the Steelers to punt.
Houston bought a 22-yard return on the punt from Tank Dell and turned that into factors, as quarterback C.J. Stroud, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Yr linked with Dell on a 34-yard landing go down the seam to provide the Texans a 7-0 lead.
The Steelers didn’t play outdoors linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, defensive sort out Cam Heyward, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and security Minkah Fitzpatrick on protection.
The Steelers started the subsequent possession at their very own 14 after rookie Ryan Watts was known as for holding on the kickoff, however Fields moved the workforce to the Houston 36 earlier than he was sacked once more, once more ending the menace.
Kyle Allen entered the sport after Fields left, and led the Steelers from their very own 27 to the Houston 1. However on third-and-goal from the 1, Jonathan Ward was stopped for a 1-yard loss, and Allen’s fourth-down go to a wide-open Calvin Austin III within the again nook of the tip zone sailed over the receiver’s head, turning the ball over on downs.
“The way in which the DBs have been enjoying, I wasn’t positive if the DBs have been going to out and in and go off their guys,” stated Allen. “On the final second, they handed him off and he took it excessive. I’ve simply bought to provide him a greater ball. I threw it too deep for him.”
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
Descendants of Nicodemus, Kansas, preserve history of its formerly enslaved residents | KCUR
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024 Final result: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, defends title
-
News4 weeks ago
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Appearance for Wimbledon Men’s Final
-
News4 weeks ago
Fever vs. Mercury odds, time, spread: 2024 WNBA picks, Caitlin Clark predictions for July 12 from top expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady album a mixed bag, say critics