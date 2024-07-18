Stephen Curry scores 24 in USA basketball’s 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic warmup

Stephen Curry was comparatively quiet offensively through the U.S. males’s basketball crew’s first two exhibitions earlier than the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He received much more assertive on Wednesday together with his official Olympic debut lower than two weeks away.

Stephen Curry scores a team-high 24 factors as USA information dominant victory over Serbia

Curry scored 24 factors, Bam Adebayo added 17 and the U.S. beat Nikola Jokic’s Serbia 105-79 to enhance to 3-0 in its five-game slate of exhibitions prematurely of the Paris Olympics.

Anthony Davis completed with seven factors, six rebounds and 6 blocks, serving to to steer a U.S. defensive effort that restricted Serbia all through. Anthony Edwards had 16 factors. LeBron James added 11.

The U.S. led by as many as 31 factors within the final of a pair of warmup video games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Individuals now head to London to play two extra tuneups earlier than heading to France. The primary is Saturday towards South Sudan, adopted by a matchup with Germany on Monday at London’s O2 Area.

The U.S. had an uneven begin earlier than utilizing a 16-2 run within the second quarter to take a 56-42 benefit and led 59-45 at halftime.

Jokic had 16 factors and 11 rebounds for Serbia. Aleksa Avramovic added 14 factors. Serbia was enjoying its second recreation in two days, coming off a loss to Australia on Tuesday wherein it rested captain Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Wednesday’s matchup was an necessary preview for the Serbians and U.S., which can each compete in Group C on the Olympics. They open their quests for gold towards one another on July 28.

FINISHING STRONG

After almost squandering an enormous lead in its slim victory over Australia on Monday, there was no such letdown for the U.S. this time.

The Individuals led by 25 after three quarters and rapidly elevated it to 30 within the last quarter.

LeBron James throws down a vicious one-handed dunk off the lob from Bam Adebayo

LINEUP SHUFFLE

The U.S. used its third totally different beginning lineup, going with Curry, James, Jrue Vacation, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid.

The one constants over the three exhibitions have been Curry, James and Embiid.

One of many purpose’s Embiid’s presence on the roster was a want for the U.S. teaching employees this cycle was to counter greater groups like Serbia, which encompasses a trio of 7-footers.

Embiid’s conditioning nonetheless is not at its peak. However he was energetic on each ends, discovering cutters on the offensive finish and being an energetic deterrent within the lane on protection.

Serbia vs. United States Highlights | USA Basketball Showcase

ENERGY SHIFTERS

For the second straight recreation, the U.S. reserves supplied a spark. Edwards, Davis, Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton and Devin Booker entered the sport for the primary time with 4:54 remaining within the opening quarter and trailing 16-13.

The U.S. proceeded to outscore the Serbians 15-12 the remainder of the interval to tie the sport at 28 coming into the second quarter.

The American reserves accounted for 28 factors off the bench within the first half.

United States’ Anthony Edwards comes away with a steal and finishes with a dunk vs. Serbia

STILL NO DURANT

Kevin Durant sat for the third straight recreation as he continues to recuperate from the calf pressure he suffered early throughout coaching camp.

However guard Derrick White made his debut after becoming a member of the crew over the weekend as Kawhi Leonard’s alternative .

Reporting by The Related Press.

