News
Steve Harvey accused of ‘cheating’ on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ by Anthony Anderson’s family
Within the newest episode of “Superstar Household Feud” on July 23, tensions ran excessive when Anthony Anderson’s household wasn’t too pleased with Steve Harvey.
Going through off in opposition to Robin Thicke and his staff, the competitors was intense from the beginning.
To kick off the sport, Anderson, 53, and Thicke, 47, began on the buzzer with the immediate, “Title an animal a person appears like after they’re making love?”
Thicke shortly answered first with “Cow,” which was price 10 factors and was ranked No. 3.
Anderson adopted up with “A Bear,” which was additionally 10 factors, however ranked increased at No. 2, inflicting him to imagine he beat the “Blurred Strains” singer.
Confidently, Anderson prematurely declared, “We gonna play, Steve!”
Harvey intervened, elevating his hand to cease him.
“It’s a tie,” the host defined.
“It’s a tie!?” Anderson protested. “However my bear’s above his cow.”
Harvey clarified that Thicke buzzed in first, leaving Anderson’s staff to reluctantly settle for the tie.
When the “Blackish” actor somberly went again to his staff, his household appeared baffled and confused. His mother claimed they have been “dishonest already!” and one other member of the family threw up his arms.
Anderson exclaimed, “It’s okay” — and it was. His staff received the matchup in the long run, regardless of their preliminary blip.
Despite the fact that they misplaced the Quick Cash spherical, they nonetheless received $10,000 for his or her charity.
In one other latest episode of “Superstar Household Feud” on July 16, chaos once more unfolded when a survey asking in regards to the best rappers of all time sparked widespread debate on-line.
In a head-to-head competitors to get the primary reply appropriate, neither Meghan Coach nor Tori Kelly have been profitable of their preliminary guesses, predicting that J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar would rank among the many prime eight survey responses.
Even Harvey was confused when Lil Wayne didn’t come up on the board both, saying, “Okay, y’all tripping now.”
The primary appropriate reply lastly got here from Kelly’s staff with Tupac Shakur, rating second on the board.
The outcomes revealed Snoop Dogg because the best choice, adopted by Tupac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Infamous B.I.G., 50 Cent and Jay-Z.
Harvey jokingly apologized to the hip-hop neighborhood for the rankings, notably Jay-Z’s placement on the backside.
“We in Rhode Island once more? The place we at?” he questioned. “Jay Z’s final? What on this planet?”
Followers expressed their disbelief within the outcomes on-line, questioning who the present polled for these solutions.
“It’s like they surveyed 100 individuals who have by no means listened to rap music and requested them to call probably the most well-known rapper they know of,” one person commented on the viral YouTube clip.
“They need to actually contemplate the place they’re polling when asking these questions,” one other wrote.
“Jay Z quantity 8, Snoop above Eminem,… which people on this planet was this survey performed?” a 3rd commented.
“We actually requested 100 Vermont residents to reply this,” joked one other person.
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
‘The God of the Woods,’ by Liz Moore book review
-
News4 weeks ago
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024
-
News4 weeks ago
Mexico vs. Venezuela prediction, odds, start time: 2024 Copa America picks, June 26 bets by soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after late Verstappen-Norris collision | Motorsports News
-
News2 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Rep. Thomas Massie shares about wife Rhonda’s death
-
News4 weeks ago
Kamala Harris acknowledges Biden had a ‘slow start’ in debate – NBC4 Washington