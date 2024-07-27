Steve Harvey Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Harvey has signed with CAA for illustration.

Harvey is an Emmy Award-winning tv host, radio persona and motivational speaker, in addition to a New York Instances bestselling writer, businessman, and philanthropist.

He’s recognized for internet hosting Household Feud, Celeb Household Feud, Household Feud Africa, Choose Steve Harvey, and the nationwide radio present The Steve Harvey Morning Present. He was beforehand with WME.

With the assumption that “God blesses you to change into a blessing,” the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Basis was established in 2010, and supplies youth outreach companies in various communities that assist domesticate the following era of accountable leaders by offering mentoring, academic enrichment, psychological wellness help, and life transformation abilities.

Harvey started his profession as a slapstick comedian in 1985. He launched The Steve Harvey Present in 1997, which ran till 2002. His run on Household Feud started in 2010.

One in all his greatest comedy excursions was 1997’s Kings of Comedy Tour alongside Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac. The act was so common, Spike Lee turned the act into the characteristic movie, The Unique Kings of Comedy, that was launched in 2000.