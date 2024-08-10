News
Steve Kerr Benches Jayson Tatum Again, Frustrates Fans in USA Olympic Win vs. Serbia | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
ARIS MESSINIS/AFP through Getty Pictures
Crew USA survived its semifinal matchup towards Serbia, profitable 95-91 to advance to the gold-medal sport, but it surely did not come with out a combat.
The US trailed 76-63 heading into the fourth quarter and needed to rally behind LeBron James and Steph Curry to return out with the win. It was not like any Crew USA efficiency to date on this yr’s Olympics, because it has principally dealt with its competitors in Paris.
One of many greatest storylines from Thursday’s sport was Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as soon as once more getting no minutes. There have been moments when Crew USA clearly wanted a flexible defender like Tatum to assist defend Serbia’s shooters, but Steve Kerr by no means regarded to the NBA champion.
After one other DNP for Tatum, followers voiced their frustrations over Kerr’s choice.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum is main the NBA in playoff factors, threes, free throws and wins within the 2020s.
Steve Kerr is giving him 0 minutes in an elimination sport. pic.twitter.com/khOtGy6v3o
Ben Grunert @BenGrunertBball
That is what you get Steve Kerr. You are enjoying a group filled with nasty shooters surrounding Joker and also you simply do not put in your most versatile defender to protect on the perimeter in any respect. I do not care how poorly Jayson Tatum has shot within the Olympics, that is absurd
Tatum was a key member of Crew USA when it gained gold on the Tokyo Olympics, however he hasn’t had the prospect to do a lot on this yr’s Olympics. His finest sport got here towards Puerto Rico when he had 10 factors and 10 boards in 22 minutes.
Crew USA will now face France and has the prospect to win a fifth straight gold medal. Whether or not Tatum can be part of the group’s efforts on Saturday is to be decided.
