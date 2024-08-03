Connect with us

News

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 611 Points on Rising Recession Fears

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

The sharp selloff in shares accelerated Friday as weak hiring and rising unemployment sparked a race out of threat property. The Magnificent 7 shares which have contributed nearly all of the bull market’s features led equities decrease, with the Nasdaq-100 getting into correction territory.

Equities are off to a horrible begin in August as a collection of weaker readings on the labor market and different blended financial information have market members more and more anxious that the Federal Reserve waited too lengthy to convey rates of interest down from a 23-year excessive. Friday’s surprisingly weak July jobs report solely intensified these considerations.

