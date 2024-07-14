News
Stop & Shop closing stores list: Grocery chain to shutter underperforming locations in NY, NJ and Connecticut
NEW YORK — Cease & Store mentioned Friday it’s going to shut 32 underperforming grocery shops within the Northeast U.S. by the tip of the yr.
The chain, which is owned by the Dutch grocery store firm Ahold Delhaize, mentioned it’s going to shut 10 shops in New Jersey, eight shops in Massachusetts, seven shops in New York, 5 shops in Connecticut and two shops in Rhode Island.
The corporate mentioned workers at affected shops could be supplied different jobs throughout the firm. Requested by The Related Press how many individuals are employed on the 32 shops, Cease & Store would not say.
Cease & Store President Gordon Reid mentioned in an announcement that the corporate determined to shut the shops to create a “wholesome base for the long run development of our model.”
Ahold Delhaize mentioned in Might that it deliberate to shut some Cease & Store areas as a part of a plan to strengthen the model. The corporate mentioned it desires to construct new shops and rework remaining ones, improve the variety of store-brand merchandise it presents and scale back costs.
Burt Flickinger, a longtime retail guide and proprietor of Strategic Useful resource Group, mentioned lots of Cease & Store’s issues have been self-inflicted. The model closed contemporary meat and seafood counters in some shops, for instance, which minimize down on the quantity prospects spent in these shops.
Cease & Store can be getting squeezed by huge rivals like Walmart and Costco, and low cost chains like Aldi and Lidl.
“Wherever a Goal, a Walmart a Costco or a BJ’s has been constructed, a Cease and Store’s in jeopardy,” Flickinger mentioned. “Whereas they’ve a plan going ahead, I am undecided the plan’s going to be totally aggressive given the intensifying degree of competitors.”
Cease & Store, which acquired its begin in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates round 400 grocery shops and has 60,000 workers.
Here’s a record of the 32 shops that may shut:
New York
New Jersey
Connecticut
Massachusetts
Rhode Island
———-
* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered
* Comply with us on YouTube
* Extra native information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
Submit a tip or story thought to Eyewitness Information
Have a breaking information tip or an thought for a narrative we must always cowl? Ship it to Eyewitness Information utilizing the shape under. If attaching a video or photograph, phrases of use apply.
Copyright © 2024 by The Related Press. All Rights Reserved.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
Pope Francis Will Speak About AI At G7 Following Last Year’s Viral ‘Balenciaga Pope’ AI Meme
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News3 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways
-
News4 weeks ago
Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?