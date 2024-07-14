Connect with us

Stop & Shop closing stores list: Grocery chain to shutter underperforming locations in NY, NJ and Connecticut

NEW YORK — Cease & Store mentioned Friday it’s going to shut 32 underperforming grocery shops within the Northeast U.S. by the tip of the yr.

The chain, which is owned by the Dutch grocery store firm Ahold Delhaize, mentioned it’s going to shut 10 shops in New Jersey, eight shops in Massachusetts, seven shops in New York, 5 shops in Connecticut and two shops in Rhode Island.

The corporate mentioned workers at affected shops could be supplied different jobs throughout the firm. Requested by The Related Press how many individuals are employed on the 32 shops, Cease & Store would not say.

Cease & Store President Gordon Reid mentioned in an announcement that the corporate determined to shut the shops to create a “wholesome base for the long run development of our model.”

Ahold Delhaize mentioned in Might that it deliberate to shut some Cease & Store areas as a part of a plan to strengthen the model. The corporate mentioned it desires to construct new shops and rework remaining ones, improve the variety of store-brand merchandise it presents and scale back costs.

Burt Flickinger, a longtime retail guide and proprietor of Strategic Useful resource Group, mentioned lots of Cease & Store’s issues have been self-inflicted. The model closed contemporary meat and seafood counters in some shops, for instance, which minimize down on the quantity prospects spent in these shops.

Cease & Store can be getting squeezed by huge rivals like Walmart and Costco, and low cost chains like Aldi and Lidl.

“Wherever a Goal, a Walmart a Costco or a BJ’s has been constructed, a Cease and Store’s in jeopardy,” Flickinger mentioned. “Whereas they’ve a plan going ahead, I am undecided the plan’s going to be totally aggressive given the intensifying degree of competitors.”

Cease & Store, which acquired its begin in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates round 400 grocery shops and has 60,000 workers.

Here’s a record of the 32 shops that may shut:

New York

  • 2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn
  • 130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale
  • 7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw
  • 294 Center Nation Street, Coram
  • 240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon
  • 132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead
  • 2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

    • New Jersey

  • 1083 Inman Ave., Edison
  • 1049 US Freeway 1 South, Edison
  • 4861 US Freeway 9, Howell
  • 1278 US Freeway 22, Phillipsburg
  • 581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway
  • 625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt
  • 1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township
  • 130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood
  • 505 Richmond Ave, Level Nice Seaside
  • 2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

    • Connecticut

  • 100 Division St., Ansonia
  • 211 Excessive St., Torrington (931 Torringford St., Torrington will stay open)
  • 1937 West Essential St., Stamford (2200 Bedford St., Stamford will stay open)
  • 855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford (1360 East City Street, Milford will stay open)
  • 72 Newtown Street, Danbury (44 Lake Avenue Ext., Danbury will stay open)

    • Massachusetts

  • 932 North Montello St., Brockton
  • 36 New State Freeway, Raynham
  • 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
  • 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
  • 165 Needham St., Newton (bfresh Market)
  • 415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will stay open)
  • 545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will stay open)
  • 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will stay open)

    • Rhode Island

  • 11 Commerce Method, Johnston
  • 176 Pittman St., Windfall (Eastside Market)

