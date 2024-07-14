Stop & Shop closing will cut many stores across Mid-Atlantic

Cease & Store, the 110-year-old grocery store chain with roughly 350 areas throughout the Mid-Atlantic area, is about to shut 32 shops in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey within the fall.

Ten of the shops are in New Jersey, probably the most for anyone state with impacted shops.

So, is the Cease & Store close to you closing? Right here is the most recent data.

Why is Cease & Store closing?

Cease & Store President Gordon Reid stated the choice to shut practically three dozen shops boiled all the way down to efficiency.

“Cease & Store is pleased with the deep roots and group ties we have now developed as a neighborhood grocer of greater than 100 years, and we stay dedicated to nourishing our associates, clients and communities,” Reid stated in a press launch issued by Cease & Store. “As we introduced in Could, Cease & Store has evaluated its total retailer portfolio and made the troublesome resolution to shut underperforming shops to create a wholesome base for the long run progress of our model.”

When is Cease & Store closing?

Cease & Store confirmed within the information launch the 32 shops set for closure will likely be shut down on or earlier than Saturday, Nov. 2.

“Cease & Store will talk particular retailer deadlines to native clients effectively upfront of any retailer closures,” learn Cease & Store’s press launch. “Cease & Store stays dedicated to serving its communities by different retailer areas, on-line procuring and residential supply providers.”

Which Cease & Store areas in New Jersey are closing?

Cease & Store listed in its press launch the shops in New Jersey anticipated to shut:

625 Paterson Ave., Carlstadt

1083 Inman Ave., Edison

1049 US Freeway 1 South, Edison

1221 State Route 27, Franklin Township

4861 US Freeway 9, Howell

2275 West County Line Rd., Jackson

1278 US Freeway 22, Phillipsburg

581 Stelton Rd., Piscataway

505 Richmond Ave, Level Nice Seaside

130 Skyline Dr., Ringwood

After this spherical of closures, New Jersey will nonetheless have 37 Cease & Store shops to buy from.

Which Cease & Store areas are closing in New York?

In the identical press launch, Cease & Store stated it is going to shut these seven areas in New York:

2965 Cropsey Ave., Brooklyn

294 Center Nation Highway, Coram

2525 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

130 Wheatley Plaza, Greenvale

132 Fulton Ave., Hempstead

240 East Sanford Blvd., Mt. Vernon

7 Samsondale Plaza, West Haverstraw

Cease & Store additionally closing areas Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Of the shops Cease & Store are closing, 15 are situated in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Connecticut:

100 Division St., Ansonia

72 Newtown Highway, Danbury

855 Bridgeport Ave., Milford

1937 West Most important St., Stamford

211 Excessive St., Torrington

Massachusetts:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

165 Needham St., Newton

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

36 New State Freeway, Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield

545 Lincoln St. Worcester

Rhode Island:

11 Commerce Method, Johnston

176 Pittman St., Windfall

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending subjects throughout the Mid-Atlantic Area.