Stream ‘Breaking The News’ on Apple TV, Prime, XFinity

“Breaking the Information” — the movie following the inception, launch, and fledgling triumphs and challenges of The nineteenth’s newsroom — is now accessible to stream.

The film is a time capsule that features the newsroom’s deliberations round and response to main information occasions essential to The nineteenth’s evolution: the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of Breonna Taylor, the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It additionally paperwork The nineteenth’s inner struggles to overtake age-old business precedents.

“This movie is such an sincere and heartfelt reflection of the early days of The nineteenth, and we’re grateful it’s going to be accessible for even wider viewing,” mentioned nineteenth CEO Emily Ramshaw.

The place and the way to watch

The movie will probably be streamed on the PBS Documentaries channel on Amazon Prime Video. It should even be accessible for a price on Apple TV/iTunes in addition to Comcast Xfinity.

“Breaking the Information” premiered on the TriBeCa Movie Pageant in June 2023, gained the 2023 David Carr Award for Fact in Filmmaking on the Montclair Movie Pageant, and was an official choice eventually yr’s El Paso Movie Pageant, DC/DOX Movie Pageant and Middlebury New Filmmakers Pageant, amongst others. Its broadcast premiere was in February 2024 on PBS. The movie was directed and produced by Heather Courtney, Princess A. Hairston and Chelsea Hernandez, and produced by Diane Quon.

Bonus content material

If you happen to’re in search of extra in regards to the documentary, a panel dialogue with “Breaking the Information’” filmmakers and nineteenth workers — hosted by Libby Casey, senior information anchor at The Washington Publish — is obtainable now on our YouTube channel. You too can learn a Reddit AMA with two of the filmmakers, who answered questions on what makes a superb documentary and the work nonetheless left to be achieved.