Submit nominations for Faculty Distinguished Research Award and Innovator of the Year

It’s that point once more! The Workplace of Analysis and Expertise Administration is accepting nominations for the College Distinguished Researcher Award and for Innovator of the 12 months. Awardees will probably be acknowledged throughout Innovation Week 2024, which is ready to happen Oct. 28 by way of Nov. 1.

To appoint somebody for a College Distinguished Analysis Award, e mail supplies per the under outlines to Jennifer Capretta, govt director of operations, at [email protected] by July 31. Incomplete nomination packages is not going to be reviewed.

To appoint somebody for Innovator of the 12 months, full this kind by Aug. 23.

Concerning the College Distinguished Analysis Award

The College Distinguished Analysis Award was created to acknowledge the excellent analysis and scholarly contributions of the school at Case Western Reserve College to their fields of examine and to the analysis fame of the establishment. It’s anticipated that not more than 4 College Distinguished Analysis Awards will probably be named in anyone 12 months. The president, provost and vp for analysis will current the award yearly to members of the college analysis neighborhood to acknowledge their excellent contributions to information creation, scholarship and/or creative creativity of their areas of experience. Awardees will probably be anticipated to have established excellent nationwide and worldwide reputations for his or her scholarly or artistic contributions.

Description of the Award

The award is meant to acknowledge excellent achievement within the space of experience of the school member. The award will include a plaque and a financial award of $10,000 supplied as discretionary funds to additional assist analysis.

Eligibility

The College Distinguished Analysis Award will probably be open to all lively, full-time members of the college college, together with division chairs and people in different administrative positions. All disciplines practiced at CWRU are eligible, together with these (just like the humanities and the performing arts) that don’t primarily focus their scholarly or artistic manufacturing within the publication of journal articles.

Choice Standards

The award is given to people who’ve made a big contribution to scholarship or creative creativity. This contribution might be a long-term, cumulative contribution or a single, significantly insightful thought, experiment, software or interpretation. All analysis, scholarly, and creative contributions will probably be thought-about, however an emphasis will probably be positioned on work undertaken whereas employed at CWRU. It’s anticipated that not more than 4 awards will probably be made yearly.

Nomination Procedures

Every year, the senior vp for analysis will difficulty a name for nominations. The deans of the faculties/school will probably be answerable for candidate nomination inside their faculties/school. Every college/school could submit two new or up to date nominations every year. Deans are strongly inspired to contemplate fairness and inclusion when selecting nominees. Colleges with greater than 100 tenured and tenure-track college members could submit a further nomination for every further 100 tenured and tenure-track college members. The choice committee additionally could rethink nominees from earlier years.

An entire nomination package deal should embrace:

A letter signed by the dean of the varsity/school indicating why the person is being nominated, summarizing the candidate’s analysis and scholarly or creative achievements, commenting on the letters of assist, and outlining the nationwide and worldwide significance of the candidate’s work. The importance of different main analysis honors and awards obtained by the candidate (if any) needs to be mentioned. A present curriculum vitae of the candidate. It’s strongly most well-liked that nominees not learn of their nominations in order that the award is usually a shock. Please attempt to get hold of the CV with out telling the candidate in regards to the nomination. Three letters of assist from students within the candidate’s self-discipline, commenting on the significance and influence of the candidate’s work nationally and internationally. These letters needs to be from college exterior the applicant’s dwelling division.

A range committee chaired by the Affiliate President for Analysis shall select the award recipients. The committee shall embrace earlier recipients of the College Distinguished Analysis Award.