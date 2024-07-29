Suni Lee qualifies to defend her Tokyo gold

Suni Lee certified to defend her title within the girls’s creative particular person all-around Sunday morning.

Lee and Simone Biles will each compete for Group USA. Jordan Chiles was 0.067 factors behind Lee, however solely two members from every nation can qualify.

Each member of Group USA competed within the following for qualifiers:

Girls’s vault

Girls’s flooring

Girls’s uneven bars

Girls’s stability beam

When Lee received the person all-around gold medal in Tokyo, she grew to become the primary Hmong-American and Asian girl to win the title.

She additionally received silver with Group USA for creative staff all-around and a bronze on uneven bars.

LOIC VENANCE (From L) US’ Jordan Chiles, US’ Hezly Rivera, US’ Jade Carey, US’ Simone Biles and US’ Sunisa Lee pose in the course of the creative gymnastics girls’s qualification in the course of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Bercy Enviornment in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photograph by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photograph by LOIC VENANCE/AFP through Getty Pictures)

Watch Suni Lee throughout podium coaching beneath.

Lee revealed that on the peak of coping with a kidney illness final yr, she questioned whether or not a return to high kind was even doable.

“My motivation began to fall,” Lee mentioned this week on the Group USA media summit.

“I couldn’t bend my legs the slightest, I couldn’t squeeze my fingers, my face was swollen,” Lee mentioned, noting she retained 45 kilos in water weight. “I appeared like a totally completely different particular person. It was very, very depressing.”

She mentioned she lived with fixed ache, nausea and lightheadedness.

“We have now it beneath management now,” she mentioned. “We all know what to do and the suitable medicine to take.”



Lee went to Auburn College in Alabama.