Suni Lee qualifies to defend her Tokyo gold
Suni Lee certified to defend her title within the girls’s creative particular person all-around Sunday morning.
Video above: Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch on its remaining leg to Paris
Lee and Simone Biles will each compete for Group USA. Jordan Chiles was 0.067 factors behind Lee, however solely two members from every nation can qualify.
Each member of Group USA competed within the following for qualifiers:
When Lee received the person all-around gold medal in Tokyo, she grew to become the primary Hmong-American and Asian girl to win the title.
She additionally received silver with Group USA for creative staff all-around and a bronze on uneven bars.
Watch Suni Lee throughout podium coaching beneath.
Lee revealed that on the peak of coping with a kidney illness final yr, she questioned whether or not a return to high kind was even doable.
“My motivation began to fall,” Lee mentioned this week on the Group USA media summit.
“I couldn’t bend my legs the slightest, I couldn’t squeeze my fingers, my face was swollen,” Lee mentioned, noting she retained 45 kilos in water weight. “I appeared like a totally completely different particular person. It was very, very depressing.”
She mentioned she lived with fixed ache, nausea and lightheadedness.
“We have now it beneath management now,” she mentioned. “We all know what to do and the suitable medicine to take.”
Lee went to Auburn College in Alabama.
