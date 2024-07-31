Swimmer Ryan Murphy learns sex of first child after winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Olympic medals are previous information to American backstroke nice Ryan Murphy. He collected his seventh, a bronze within the males’s 100m backstroke, Monday evening on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nevertheless, as Murphy stepped off the rostrum to greet his spouse, Bridget Konttinen, within the La Protection Area stands, he was hit with some information that immediately took precedence over occasions, splits and medals.

Konttinen unfurled a black-and-white signal that learn, “RYAN IT’S A GIRL,” revealing to Murphy the gender of the couple’s first little one.

“We had been guessing for a pair weeks now what the gender was gonna be, in order that was a good way to seek out out. I feel that simply type of like lit me up and actually introduced this evening to a whole-‘nother degree.”

Murphy, a local of Jacksonville, Florida suburb Ponte Vedra Seaside and big Jacksonville Jaguars fan, already had his future daughter’s social life on his thoughts on the post-race press convention.”

“I don’t know the way far alongside (Jaguars quarterback) Trevor Lawrence and his spouse are, however I feel he has a daughter on the way in which so I hope our daughters might be buddies,” Murphy mentioned.