Switzerland vs Germany live updates: Hosts fight back to draw 1-1 and top Euro 2024 group
A serious-looking damage to Hungary’s Barnabas Varga overshadowed occasions on the sector on the European Championship on Sunday.
The 29-year-old striker was taken to hospital and is in a secure situation after he collided with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn. As Gunn punched the ball together with his proper arm, Varga’s head appeared to collide together with his trailing left arm.
A stretcher was introduced onto the sector, with Hungary gamers working to the individuals carrying it to induce them to hurry up. Varga was taken off the pitch on the stretcher with sheets persevering with to be held up round him. He was applauded by all sections of the MHPArena in Stuttgart.
The sport was paused for six minutes earlier than restarting within the 74th minute. When play resumed, Hungary scored with virtually the final kick of the sport to win 1-0, remove Scotland and provides themselves an opportunity of qualifying as probably the greatest third-placed groups.
Beneath, we spherical up the remainder of Sunday’s information from the Euros – learn The Athletic‘s article beneath.
GO FURTHER
Euro 2024 day 10: Hungary’s Varga secure in hospital, Germany’s profitable run ended
