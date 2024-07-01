Connect with us

News

Switzerland vs. Italy highlights: Switzerland gets 2-0 win

Published

2 days ago

on

By

Switzerland vs. Italy highlights: Switzerland gets 2-0 win
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Reside Protection for this has ended

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:55p ET

Switzerland closes it out

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:46p ET

An opportunity to bury Italy

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:40p ET

Scoring probability for Italy

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:28p ET

Nicely … the trouble was there

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:15p ET

Practically a catastrophe

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:08p ET

That was FAST!

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:53p ET

HALFTIME: Switzerland 1, Italy 0

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:51p ET

HUGE save!

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:42p ET

Switzerland finds the again of the web!

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:39p ET

Barella will get a yellow

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:34p ET

Nice effort, however nothing to indicate

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:30p ET

Entry denied!

Jun 29, 2024 – 12:01p ET

Pregame anthems

Jun 29, 2024 – 11:41p ET

Pregame chatter

Reside Protection for this started on Jun 29, 2024 – 11:31p ET

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending