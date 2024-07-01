Switzerland vs. Italy highlights: Switzerland gets 2-0 win

Reside Protection for this has ended

Jun 29, 2024 – 1:55p ET Switzerland closes it out Jun 29, 2024 – 1:46p ET An opportunity to bury Italy Jun 29, 2024 – 1:40p ET Scoring probability for Italy Jun 29, 2024 – 1:28p ET Nicely … the trouble was there Jun 29, 2024 – 1:15p ET Practically a catastrophe Jun 29, 2024 – 1:08p ET That was FAST! Jun 29, 2024 – 12:53p ET HALFTIME: Switzerland 1, Italy 0 Jun 29, 2024 – 12:51p ET HUGE save! Jun 29, 2024 – 12:42p ET Switzerland finds the again of the web! Jun 29, 2024 – 12:39p ET Barella will get a yellow Jun 29, 2024 – 12:34p ET Nice effort, however nothing to indicate Jun 29, 2024 – 12:30p ET Entry denied! Jun 29, 2024 – 12:01p ET Pregame anthems Jun 29, 2024 – 11:41p ET Pregame chatter

Reside Protection for this started on Jun 29, 2024 – 11:31p ET