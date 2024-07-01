Jun 29, 2024 – 1:55p ET
Switzerland vs. Italy highlights: Switzerland gets 2-0 win
Reside Protection for this has ended
Jun 29, 2024 – 1:46p ET
An opportunity to bury Italy
Jun 29, 2024 – 1:40p ET
Scoring probability for Italy
Jun 29, 2024 – 1:28p ET
Nicely … the trouble was there
Jun 29, 2024 – 1:15p ET
Practically a catastrophe
Jun 29, 2024 – 1:08p ET
That was FAST!
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:53p ET
HALFTIME: Switzerland 1, Italy 0
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:51p ET
HUGE save!
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:42p ET
Switzerland finds the again of the web!
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:39p ET
Barella will get a yellow
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:34p ET
Nice effort, however nothing to indicate
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:30p ET
Entry denied!
Jun 29, 2024 – 12:01p ET
Pregame anthems
Jun 29, 2024 – 11:41p ET
Pregame chatter
Reside Protection for this started on Jun 29, 2024 – 11:31p ET
