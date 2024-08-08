PARIS, France – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone received her semifinal warmth of the 400m hurdles on the Olympic Video games on Tuesday, qualifying the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist to Thursday’s remaining. The quickest girls in historical past throughout the 400-meter hurdles was the highest qualifier throughout three semifinal heats on the Stade de France, posting a successful time of 52.13. McLaughlin-Levrone will race once more on Thursday, August 8, contesting the Olympic remaining at 3:25 ET with protection on NBC and Peacock.

Working at Kentucky through the 2018 season, McLaughlin-Levrone was the SEC and NCAA champion in the identical self-discipline, and at the moment holds the collegiate file. She can be a three-time Olympian, debuting at Rio in 2016 and making the semifinal within the 400m hurdles. At Tokyo, McLaughlin-Levrone took dwelling a pair of gold medals, successful the 400m hurdles and the 4x400m relay.

5 Kentucky Monitor and Area athletes will take to the observe on Wednesday, together with the Paris 2024 debut for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Masai Russell, and Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) within the 100m hurdles. The three Wildcats racing within the brief hurdles will kick off their Olympic campaigns at 4:15 a.m. ET. After a session break, Daniel Roberts and Alexis Holmes will every return for his or her respective semifinal rounds. Roberts will search for his first journey to an Olympic remaining in his second Video games when he races within the 110m hurdles at 1:05 p.m. ET. 90 minutes later, first-time Olympian Alexis Holmes will look to safe her journey to the 400m remaining at 2:45 p.m. ET.

A full occasion schedule for Kentucky athletes is listed beneath.

Occasion Schedule

August 4 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s 110mH 5:50 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 15. Daniel Roberts- 13.47 Q USA/Peacock Girls’s 400mH 6:35 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 3. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone 53.60 Q USA/Peacock

August 5 Time Spherical Standing TV Males’s Discus Throw 4:10 a.m. (ET) Qualification 17. Andrew Evans – 62.25 USA/Peacock Girls’s 400m 5:55 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 9. Alexis Holmes – 50.35 Q USA/Peacock

August 6 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 400mH 2:07 p.m. (ET) Semifinals 1. Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone – 52.13 Q NBC/Peacock

August 7 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 4:15 a.m. (ET) First Spherical Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Males’s 110mH 1:05 p.m. (ET) Semifinals Daniel Roberts NBC/Peacock Girls’s 400m 2:45 p.m. (ET) Semifinals Alexis Holmes NBC/Peacock

August 8 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 4:35 a.m. (ET) Repechage Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Girls’s 400mH 3:25 p.m. (ET) FINAL Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone NBC/Peacock Men’s 110mH 3:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL Daniel Roberts NBC/Peacock

August 9 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 4x400m Relay 4:40 a.m. (ET) Spherical 1 Alexis Holmes (Relay Pool) USA/Peacock Girls’s 100mH 6:05 a.m. (ET) Semifinals Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) USA/Peacock Girls’s 400m 2:00 p.m. (ET) FINAL Alexis Holmes NBC/Peacock

August 10 Time Spherical Standing TV Girls’s 100mH 1:45 p.m. (ET) FINAL Masai Russell Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Devynne Charlton (Volunteer Assistant Coach/Purdue Alum) NBC/Peacock Girls’s 4x400m Relay 3:22 p.m. (ET) FINAL Alexis Holmes (Relay Pool) NBC/Peacock

