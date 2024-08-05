News
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol begin women’s 400m hurdles battle at Paris 2024 by reaching semi-finals
Rushell Clayton will probably be out to show she shouldn’t be merely the perfect of the remaining behind Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone, and the Jamaican was the primary contender to take to the monitor on Sunday.
Within the first of 5 heats, Clayton – bronze medallist within the worlds final 12 months – crossed the road first in 54.32.
USA’s Jasmine Jones then gained the second warmth, outlining her podium potential with a 53.60, earlier than Bol – recent off the again of profitable gold within the 4 x 400m relay – went out subsequent to large cheers on the Stade de France.
Bol had come flying again to win an exciting gold for the Dutch on the ultimate relay leg on Saturday night time, and this time round she managed her power and coasted over the road in first with a time of 53.38.
“I wish to sleep now!” Bol, who ran 50.95 in July, instructed BBC. “I actually really feel the Olympic spirit, it feels so superb, however now I’ve sufficient time to relaxation.”
