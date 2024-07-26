Connect with us

Taylor Swift endorses ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ on her Instagram story

Taylor Swift is throwing all of her assist behind “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The singer shared a photograph of her, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Full of life and Shawn Levy with a prolonged film endorsement. The 5 pals in October attended the Chiefs vs. Jets recreation, the second recreation Swift publicly confirmed assist for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Over the previous few years I’ve watched one in every of my finest pals on this planet pour each little bit of his coronary heart, soul, sweat, time, vitality, jokes, ache, pleasure, insurrection, darkness, and magic into this movie,” she wrote. “He is created the most effective work of his life, and this movie looks like an precise pleasure portal, a wild escape from actuality, and an abs sandwich. I do not know the way he did it.”

