Team USA defeats Germany after WNBA All-Star Game struggles

A’ja Wilson had 19 factors and 14 rebounds to assist the U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball staff rebound from a uncommon exhibition loss to beat Germany 84-57 on Tuesday evening.

The Individuals misplaced to a staff of WNBA All-Stars on Saturday earlier than touring to London for the exhibition contest in opposition to Germany. These two groups are in the identical pool within the Olympics and can play once more within the Paris Video games on Aug. 4.

“It was a breath of recent air to get out of All-Star and are available right here, there’s one aim and it is to win,” U.S. guard Sabrina Ionescu mentioned.

The U.S. raced to a 22-9 lead, scoring the primary seven factors of the sport. By the tip of the primary 10 minutes, the Individuals had constructed a 13-point benefit.

The Germans, who can be making their first look within the Olympics, closed inside 27-20 halfway via the second quarter, however might get no nearer because the Individuals led 44-32 on the half.

The U.S. scored the primary seven factors of the third quarter and Germany by no means threatened once more.

“We have to proceed to verify our begins within the third get higher each single sport,” U.S. ahead Breanna Stewart mentioned. “It is a tuneup sport. We do not need to peak too quickly.”

Luisa Geiselsoder scored 13 factors to steer Germany.

The Individuals had been with out Brittney Griner, who rested. It was her first journey abroad since she was arrested in 2022 in Russia and sentenced to 9 years in jail for drug possession and smuggling. Ten months later, she was free after a high-profile prisoner change.

Now the two-time Olympic gold medalist was again suiting up for the U.S.

Members of the U.S. males’s Olympic staff sat courtside to look at the sport. The Individuals edged the Germans 92-88 in an exhibition sport on Monday evening.