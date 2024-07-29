Team USA vs. Serbia odds, time: 2024 Paris Olympics men’s basketball picks, predictions by proven expert

Males’s basketball within the 2024 Summer time Olympics is underway in Paris, France. Crew USA and Serbia sq. off on Sunday morning in Group C motion. South Sudan and Puerto Rico are additionally on this group with these international locations. The Individuals are -400 favorites to win Gold. Serbia has the third-best odds at +1500.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. ET in Lille, France. The US is a 13.5-point favourite within the newest Crew USA vs. Serbia odds. The over/below for complete factors is 182.5. Earlier than making any Serbia vs. Crew USA picks or 2024 Paris Olympics males’s basketball predictions, that you must see what SportsLine’s Bruce Marshall has to say.

An in-demand visitor on quite a few sports activities discuss radio and TV reveals throughout the nation, Marshall, who was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports activities betting e-newsletter, huge array of editorial work has been featured within the Las Vegas Assessment-Journal, the New York Submit and plenty of different retailers. He has received varied handicapping titles and likewise is engaged on a number of e book tasks. Marshall completed the 2023-24 season on a 197-143 roll on NBA picks (+3578) and 54-37 on school basketball picks (+1340). Anyone following his basketball picks has seen large returns.

Now, Marshall has damaged down USA vs. Serbia and the Paris Olympics 2024 odds and revealed his greatest bets. You will discover his picks solely at SportsLine. Listed below are the strains and developments for Serbia vs. USA:

USA vs. Serbia unfold: USA -13.5

USA vs. Serbia over/below: 182.5 factors

USA vs. Serbia cash line: USA -1200, Serbia +650

USA: Crew USA is averaging 96.4 via 5 exhibitions

SRB: Roster has 4 energetic NBA gamers

USA vs. Serbia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Crew USA can cowl

The well being of Kevin Durant is a giant issue for the Individuals. He did not go well with up in any of the 5 exhibitions with a calf harm however he’s listed as questionable. Getting Durant on the courtroom can be an enormous increase as he is likely one of the greatest scorers in all of basketball, and he is executed it at a excessive stage on Crew USA. He leads Crew USA in all-time complete factors (435), subject targets (146), 3-point subject targets (74), and free throws (69).

The duo of Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis within the frontcourt will give opposing offenses matches. Each males can defend a number of positions and use their dimension as a bonus. Adebayo is a two-time Olympian after he received gold in 2020. Within the July 17 exhibition towards Serbia, Adebayo had 17 factors and eight boards, whereas Davis is coming off a terrific season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the place he averaged 24.7 factors, 12.6 rebounds, and a pair of.3 blocks per recreation. See the picks at SportsLine.

Why Serbia can cowl

The Serbians have 4 gamers who’re presently on an NBA roster, led by Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. The three-time NBA MVP is ready to be an all-around difference-maker for this staff. He rebounds the ball with ease whereas discovering totally different to be efficient as a scorer and facilitator.

Additionally they have Bogdan Bogdanovic, who gives the Serbians with a strong ball handler who can create his personal shot. Spacing the ground will likely be key as the US has nice perimeter defenders. Nikola Jovic of the Miami Warmth is one other affect playmaker. Jovic stands at 6-foot-10, however owns the jumper to stretch the ground if wanted. See the picks at SportsLine.

Find out how to make Serbia vs. United States picks

Marshall has analyzed Crew USA vs. Serbia from each angle, and he is leaning Below on the purpose complete. He has additionally discovered a essential X-factor that has him leaping throughout one facet of the unfold. He is sharing what it’s, and which facet to again, solely at SportsLine.

So who wins Crew USA vs. Serbia within the 2024 Paris Olympics, and what essential x-factor makes one facet of the unfold a should again? Go to SportsLine now to see which facet of the unfold to leap on, all from the professional who completed the 2023-24 NBA season up greater than $3,500, and discover out.