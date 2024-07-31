Connect with us

Team USA vs South Sudan score updates, TV channel for 2024 Olympics

Team USA vs South Sudan score updates, TV channel for 2024 Olympics
The USA males’s basketball crew will face South Sudan in its second group section sport of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

Crew USA started Group C play with a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday. South Sudan can also be 1-0 following a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Here is what you’ll want to know:

Closing: USA 103, South Sudan 86

The USA had three crew fouls simply three minutes into the fourth quarter, permitting South Sudan to capitalize and lower the USA’s result in 12.

