Team USA vs South Sudan score updates, TV channel for 2024 Olympics

The USA males’s basketball crew will face South Sudan in its second group section sport of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France.

Crew USA started Group C play with a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday. South Sudan can also be 1-0 following a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Here is what you’ll want to know:

Extra:USA vs Serbia basketball: LeBron James leads USA to win in 2024 Paris Olympics opener

Closing: USA 103, South Sudan 86

The USA had three crew fouls simply three minutes into the fourth quarter, permitting South Sudan to capitalize and lower the USA’s result in 12.

Nevertheless, a slam dunk by Anthony Davis with six minutes left appeared to place the nail within the coffin, permitting Crew USA to shut out the sport and go 2-0 and make it to the quarterfinals in Paris. South Sudan’s loss places them at 1-1 in pool play.

Crew USA made 37 area targets off 29 assists in the course of the 17-point win. Adebayo led the USA with 18 factors and 7 rebounds and shot 8 of 10 from the ground. James completed the sport with 12 factors, seven rebounds and 5 assists. Durant contributed 14 factors off the bench

Omat led all scorers with 24 factors for South Sudan after capturing 3-of-5 from behind the arc. Carlik Jones had 18 factors and Shayok completed with 12.

The USA will wrap up pool play on Saturday in opposition to Puerto Rico.

Third quarter: USA 73, South Sudan 57

After Crew USA constructed a 19-point lead heading into the third quarter, South Sudan would make 4 consecutive pictures, slicing the USA result in 11.

The USA had 5 turnovers by means of the primary two quarters however struggled to deal with the ball after halftime, tallying 4 turnovers halfway by means of the third. Nevertheless, regardless of early errors, Crew USA was capable of reply and shut out the quarter.

Though Adebayo led the USA with 16, serving to the crew construct again up a 16-point lead earlier than the fourth, Stephen Curry, who went 0-for-4 from the 3-point line within the first half, continued to battle within the third, scoring only one level by means of three quarters.

South Sudan outscored Crew USA 21 to 18 within the third, with efforts led by Omot and Bul Kuol who’ve 16 and 13, respectively.

Halftime: USA 55, South Sudan 36

The USA’ bench carried the crew by means of the primary half, outscoring South Sudan’s bench 40 to five.

Tyrese Haliburton made his 2024 Summer time Olympic debut halfway by means of the second quarter. Haliburton set the tone for Crew USA after making back-to-back 3-pointers off his first and second touches of the Olympics, scoring six factors in simply over 5 minutes of enjoying time.

Bam Adebayo executed at each degree for the USA within the second quarter. After scoring simply two factors within the first, Adebayo completed the half main all scorers with 14, capturing 6 of 6 from the ground. James had 10 and Durant completed with 9.

Crew USA had 4 blocks within the first half, was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and had 17 assists. South Sudan shot 37% from the sphere, had eight assists and was 1 of 1 from the free-throw line.

Omot led South Sudan with 13.

First Quarter: USA 26, South Sudan 14

After getting off to a 6-0 begin, the place LeBron James had two of Crew USA’s three baskets, South Sudan regrouped after an early timeout.

Halfway by means of the primary quarter, South Sudan would go on a 5-0 run after Nuni Omot made a nook 3-pointer that put South Sudan up 10-8 over the USA. Nevertheless, a unit off the bench led by Kevin Durant, would progressively construct a 12-point cushion for Crew USA within the first quarter.

The USA pressured South Sudan to commit six turnovers within the first quarter, Durant would go 6-of-7 on the free throw line and James led the crew with eight — the 2 outscored their opponent within the first quarter on their very own. Marial Shayok led South Sudan with seven.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton didn’t play within the first quarter.

Crew USA’s beginning lineup

Crew USA will begin Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry. Davis and Tatum will substitute Jrue Vacation and Joel Embiid who began throughout the USA’ final sport in opposition to Serbia.

Kevin Durant, who scored 23 factors and went 5-for-5 from the 3-point line coming off the bench in opposition to Serbia, will resume his position as Crew USA’s sixth-man in opposition to South Sudan.

What time is Crew USA vs South Sudan in 2024 Paris Olympics?

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Wednesday, July 31 Time: 2 p.m. CT

2 p.m. CT The place: Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Extra:2024 Paris Olympics basketball dwell scores: Learn how to watch, schedule, standings

Learn how to watch, stream Crew USA vs South Sudan in 2024 Paris Olympics

Extra:2024 Paris Olympics: Learn how to watch Crew Canada basketball, roster, schedule

Crew USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Extra:What’s Crew Canada’s path to a 2024 Paris Olympics basketball gold medal?

South Sudan basketball roster

Deng Acuoth, C (Knox Raiders)

Koch Bar, C (Horsens IC)

Sunday Dech, C (Adelaide 36ers)

Majok Deng, F (Tasmania JackJumpers)

Wenyen Gabriel, F (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Peter Jok, G (Cholet Baskets)

Carlik Jones, G (KK Partizan)

Kuany Kuany, F (Keilor Thunder)

Junior Madut, G (Tasmania JackJumpers)

Khaman Maluach, C (AS Douanes)

Nuni Omot, F (Taichung Suns)

Marial Shayok, G (Maine Celtics)

Extra:Mussatto: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander set to take international stage as face of Crew Canada

USA vs South Sudan highlights in 2024 Paris Olympics

We sometimes suggest fascinating services and products. If you happen to make a purchase order by clicking one of many hyperlinks, we could earn an affiliate payment. USA TODAY Community newsrooms function independently, and this doesn’t affect our protection.