Team USA’s 2024 Olympics medals by the numbers – NBC Los Angeles

Staff USA has a status for taking residence probably the most medals on the Olympic Video games — and this 12 months was no totally different. The US received probably the most medals general, most bronze, most silver and tied for many gold medals with China.

The charts that observe break down Staff USA’s grand medal sweep in Paris.

THE GOLD MEDAL RACE

Some argue that gold medals are what matter probably the most, and the USA and China had been locked in a decent race all through the Olympics. Here is the way it performed out:

MEDALS WON BY DAY

Staff USA had a medal surge on the eighth day of competitors, hauling in 18 complete medals. Here is how the remainder of the times seemed:

MEDALS WON IN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S EVENTS

All through the Video games, Individuals medalled extra persistently in ladies’s occasions than males’s. Athletes competing in ladies’s occasions clinched practically twice as many gold medals as these competing in males’s occasions.

Some sports activities confirmed a larger disparity in gender occasions than others. Probably the most notable gaps appeared in gymnastics (ladies led by 5 medals), biking (6) and swimming (9).

THE GREAT SWIMMING RIVALRY

The US and Australia continued their battle for supremacy within the pool. Whereas the general swimming medal rely wasn’t that shut, the USA edged Australia in golds by one.

FULL MEDAL COUNT BY SPORT FOR TEAM USA

Though Staff USA typically excels throughout the board, the U.S. is stronger in some sports activities than others. At this 12 months’s Video games, the sports activities by which the U.S. received probably the most medals had been observe and area (34 medals) and swimming (28).

These sports activities provide many occasions by which the U.S. can medal, in comparison with sports activities like basketball or soccer, the place just one bronze, one silver and one gold medal are awarded.

TOP TEAM USA PERFORMERS

Swimmer Torri Huske received probably the most medal of any Staff USA athlete, with 5. Gymnast Simone Biles and swimmers Gretchen Walsh, Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith tied for second with 4 medals.

Huske, Biles and runner Gabby Thomas tied for many gold medals, with three every.

FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE A COUNTRY’S OLYMPIC PERFORMANCE

Each 4 years, nations just like the U.S., China, Russia and the UK are inclined to outperform within the Olympic medal race.

However it’s not shocking that these nations carry out nicely on the Olympic Video games. These nations have a bigger pool of potential Olympians and extra nationwide wealth to put money into their Olympic groups.

When medals received are in comparison with a rustic’s inhabitants or gross home product, general medal rankings change considerably.

Click on by way of the slides under to see how Staff USA’s efficiency modifications when thought of in opposition to sure benefits.

Discover the desk under to see how nations carried out proportional to inhabitants, GDP and variety of athletes within the Paris 2024 Olympics.

FULL MEDAL STANDINGS

International locations’ Olympic performances might be damaged down in some ways. However on the finish of the day, viewers’ fundamental curiosity lies within the gold, silver and bronze. The desk under particulars all medals received within the Paris 2024 Olympics.