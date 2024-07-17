Tenacious D: Jack Black’s band cancels tour after backlash to comment on Trump assassination attempt





Jack Black’s comedy rock band Tenacious D has canceled its remaining tour dates after band member Kyle Gass sparked a backlash with an obvious joke about Saturday’s assassination try on former US President Donald Trump.

Footage posted on social media from the band’s live performance in Sydney on Sunday confirmed Black presenting Gass with a birthday cake onstage and telling him to “make a want.”

Gass responded: “Don’t miss Trump subsequent time.”

The change prompted a name from one Australian lawmaker for the band to be deported from the nation.

In a press release to CNN on Tuesday, Black mentioned he was “blindsided by what was mentioned on the present.”

“I might by no means condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any type,” he added. “After a lot reflection, I not really feel it’s applicable to proceed the Tenacious D tour, and all future inventive plans are on maintain. I’m grateful to the followers for his or her help and understanding.”

Gass apologized for the remark in a publish on Instagram on Tuesday.

“The road I improvised onstage Sunday evening in Sydney was extremely inappropriate, harmful and a horrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any sort, in any type, in opposition to anybody,” wrote Gass.

“What occurred was a tragedy, and I’m extremely sorry for my extreme lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to these I’ve let down and really remorse any ache I’ve induced.”

Gass has since been dropped by his Hollywood expertise consultant. His agent, Michael Greene of Greene Expertise, advised CNN that he has parted methods with Gass, however he didn’t present extra remark.

Band members Black and Gass had been resulting from play within the metropolis of Newcastle, New South Wales, on Tuesday, however promoter Frontier Touring introduced that the present had been “postponed” in an Instagram publish earlier on Tuesday.

Tenacious D was scheduled to carry out in Brisbane on Thursday, earlier than heading to Melbourne and Adelaide, after which onto New Zealand and the US.

Whereas some commenters interpreted the change as a joke, Australian senator Ralph Babet mentioned that the pair “ought to be instantly faraway from the nation” in a press release posted on X.

“To advocate and or want for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and never acceptable in any manner, form or type,” mentioned Babet. “This was not a joke, he was lethal critical when he wished for the loss of life of the President.”

“I name on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to hitch me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I name on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them instantly,” Babet mentioned on Tuesday.

“Something lower than a deportation is an endorsement of the capturing and the tried assassination of Donald J Trump,” he mentioned.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands additionally criticized the band.

“I cannot be collaborating in any future Tenacious D interviews,” he mentioned. Tenacious D have beforehand appeared on the Kyle & Jackie O “Within the Morning” present on KIIS radio.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden condemned political violence within the wake of the capturing.

“There is no such thing as a place in America for this sort of violence – it’s sick, it’s sick, it’s one of many the explanation why now we have to unite this nation,” Biden advised reporters.

“We can not permit for this to be taking place. We can’t be like this. We can not condone this.”

This story has been up to date.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this story.