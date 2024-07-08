Tennis: Iga Swiatek defeated by Putintseva in the third round at Wimbledon | Tennis News

The world’s top-ranked feminine participant continued her grasscourt nightmare at Wimbledon, dropping in three units to Yulia Putintseva.

Iga Swiatek has by no means had a lot affection for grass and any hope that this yr’s Wimbledon would kindle a blossoming love affair for the floor went up in flames because the world primary was despatched tumbling out in a 3-6 6-1 6-2 defeat by Yulia Putintseva.

On paper, the fiery Thirty fifth-ranked Kazakh ought to have been simple pickings for the top-seeded Swiatek on Saturday, who had not dropped a set of their earlier 4 conferences and got here into the encounter on a 21-match profitable streak that included banking a fifth grand slam title on the French Open.

But slick grass courts simply don’t go well with Swiatek and in a cauldron environment on Courtroom One, Swiatek disintegrated beneath big strain from Putintseva, who dusted herself down after dropping the primary set to launch an attacking barrage that the Pole couldn’t comprise.

The large Swiatek groundstrokes that had inflicted a lot punishment within the opener had been now being returned with curiosity, whereas the Pole’s motion appeared immediately sluggish, her ft a fraction of a second slower to regulate to the ball.

Putintseva broke twice within the second set and twice extra within the third earlier than sealing a three-set victory to arrange a fourth-round conflict towards Jelena Ostapenko.

For Swiatek, it was one more disappointment at Wimbledon, the place final yr’s run to the quarterfinals stays her finest effort.

It was not, due to this fact, as huge a shock as it could have appeared. None of her 22 singles titles has come on grass, a floor on which she has by no means even reached a last.