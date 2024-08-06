Terence Crawford Vs. Israil Madrimov Results: Scorecard And Reaction

Terence Crawford, left, fights Israil Madrimov throughout a brilliant welterweight championship boxing match … [+] in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photograph/Damian Dovarganes) Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved

Terence Crawford is now a four-division champion, however this one wasn’t simple. Crawford earned a unanimous resolution victory over Israil Madrimov in a detailed, hard-fought bout to seize the WBA tremendous welterweight.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113×2, all in favor of Crawford, who has now held titles at 135, 140, 147, and 154 kilos.

Here’s a take a look at the official scorecards:

Crawford’s jab, exercise, and a robust push within the championship rounds appeared to safe the battle and a title in a brand new weight class.

Madrimov was a fancy puzzle to resolve. Madrimov’s motion, sneaky pace, and energy have been key components that stored Crawford cautious all through the battle. His straight proper hand discovered a house in the course of the early and center rounds, additional including to the problem. Crawford did sufficient to nullify Madrimov’s momentum with highly effective photographs to the physique and a few well-placed uppercuts.

Each males had a bit of mouse below their left eye from the opposite’s punches, however there was no different vital facial harm. Madrimov’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, echoed his post-fight sentiments on social media shortly after the bout.

Hearn believes Madrimov was disrespected on the scorecards and deserved extra love because the defending champion.

Longtime boxing journalist Dan Rafael gave a fast tackle the end result, pointing the finger at Madrimov’s lack of exercise and throwing some chilly water on Crawford’s need to step as much as battle Canelo Alvarez at 168 kilos.

I disagree with Rafael on Madrimov’s inactivity. I agree Crawford outworked him down the stretch, however I don’t assume it was Madrimov’s alternative.

It appeared Madrimov received a bit of drained down the stretch and ate some onerous photographs within the eleventh and twelfth rounds. Madrimov’s fixed movement is a part of what makes him robust to time, nevertheless it’s additionally a taxing method to battle, and that may have contributed to his decreased work fee in the course of the championship rounds.

I do agree with Rafael’s tackle a possible Crawford-Canelo matchup. You might see Madrimov’s punches and total power had a bit of extra impression on Crawford, and this was just one weight class up from welterweight.

It’s robust to think about Crawford absorbing a number of the photographs he took from Madrimov in the event that they have been coming from Canelo. Crawford could possibly be rematching Errol Spence in his subsequent battle by taking up one other problem at 154 kilos, however it’s simple to see how his followers may be a bit nervous if he tried to problem Canelo.

Saturday evening’s scrap was a wonderful tactical battle between two elite boxers, and Crawford gained.

The general present was robust as Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season produced an excellent first occasion in america, and there are seemingly extra to come back within the States. We noticed two main upsets with Martin Bakole stopping Jared Anderson and Jose Valenzuela dethroning Isaac Cruz.

Total, it was a wonderful evening of boxing throughout a number of weight lessons.