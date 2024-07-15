Texans, Ravens NFL player Jacoby Jones dead at 40

NFL huge receiver Jacoby Jones, who performed with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens and who helped the Ravens win the 2013 Tremendous Bowl by scoring two touchdowns, has died, his former groups introduced Sunday.

Jones was 40 years outdated.

“We’re deeply saddened to listen to concerning the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our ideas and prayers are along with his household at this troublesome time,” the Texans wrote on the social media platform X.

Jones, a local of New Orleans, was drafted by the Texans within the third spherical of the 2007 draft.

He performed 5 seasons for the Texans after which signed with the Baltimore Ravens, the place he would go on to assist the staff win the 2013 Tremendous Bowl in opposition to the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Baltimore Ravens participant Jacoby Jones is acknowledged earlier than a divisional playoff recreation between the Houston Texans and the Ravens in Baltimore on Jan. 20. Nick Wass / AP file

Within the 34-31 Tremendous Bowl victory, Jones scored two touchdowns: a 56-yard move from quarterback Joe Flacco, and a 108-yard kickoff return.

“I liked Jacoby Jones. All of us did,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated in an announcement. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for folks have been highly effective. He was a lightweight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. They have been so shut. He was a person of religion.”

Jones died in a single day in his sleep, NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston reported.

No reason behind loss of life was introduced by both NFL staff.

“My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother in the long run zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return in opposition to the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing,” Harbaugh stated.

As a Raven, Jones additionally caught the move dubbed the “Mile Excessive Miracle,” a 70-yard landing move that tied the 2012 AFC playoff recreation in opposition to the Denver Broncos with lower than a minute left. The Ravens received, 38-35.

Former Raven and Professional Soccer Corridor of Famer Ray Lewis, who performed with Jones, was amongst these expressing shock and disappointment over Jones’ loss of life.

“My brother, you’ll really be missed. They will’t take the reminiscences and the exhausting work you set in on and off the soccer area. You at all times gave again and at all times a pillar locally,” Lewis wrote on X, including, “Love ya JJ.”

Jones additionally performed for the then-San Diego Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ended his NFL profession with 2,733 yards and 14 touchdowns.