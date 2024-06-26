Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle agrees to take over at Texas

The College of Texas has its subsequent baseball coach.

The Longhorns and Jim Schlossnagle have come to an settlement to make him the fifteenth baseball coach in Texas historical past, and simply the fourth since 1968, the college introduced Tuesday night.

Schlossnagle will change David Pierce, who was fired Monday after eight seasons in Austin.

The settlement comes at some point after Texas A&M fell to Tennessee in Sport 3 of the Faculty World Sequence Finals, at which level Schlossnagle indicated he didn’t intend to depart Faculty Station.

“I feel it’s fairly egocentric of you to ask me that query, to be sincere with you, however I left my household to be the coach at Texas A&M,” Schlossnagle stated following the Aggies’ 6-5 defeat to Tennessee in Sport 3 of the Faculty World Sequence Finals in Omaha, Nebraska. “I took the job at Texas A&M to by no means take one other job once more, and that hasn’t modified in my thoughts.

“That’s unfair to speak about one thing like that. That might be such as you asking (Aggies outfielder Braden) Montgomery if he’s going to signal within the (MLB) draft, however I perceive you’ve obtained to ask the query. However I gave up an enormous a part of my life to return take this job, and I poured each ounce of my soul on this job, and I gave this job each ounce I might presumably give it. Write that.”

Schlossnagle‘s introductory press convention is ready for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Pierce went 297–162 (.647) in these eight seasons, advancing to the Faculty World Sequence 3 times, together with 2021 and 2022, and enjoying in a Tremendous Regional in 2023, however this system’s trajectory went south in 2024. Texas went simply 36-24, was completed on the Large 12 Match after simply two video games, and did not make the regional remaining on the Bryan-Faculty Station Regional earlier this month.

Schlossnagle’s hiring marks three issues.

It comes 5 days earlier than Texas formally joins the SEC on Monday after 27 years within the Large 12, it continues a pattern of Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte performing rapidly when he has a head teaching emptiness to fill, and it marks a reunion between Schlossnagle (TCU baseball coach from 2004-21) and Del Conte (TCU AD from 2009-17).

“What an excellent day it’s to be a Longhorn,” Del Conte stated in an announcement. “We’re completely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle becoming a member of our Longhorn Household, and like every little thing we do, we couldn’t have made this occur with out the unbelievable management in our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a vital piece in each resolution we make, they’re such nice associates and counsel, and collectively assist us make nice days like right this moment occur for Longhorn Nation. I can’t thank them sufficient.”

Added UT President Jay Hartzell: “What a house run rent. Coach Schlossnagle is the perfect within the enterprise, his lengthy record of accomplishments is unbelievable, and his monitor file of constructing nice applications is properly documented. We’re the premier baseball program within the nation with legendary coaches, our six nationwide championships and file 38 Faculty World Sequence appearances, so it’s definitely becoming that we employed a coach of his caliber to guide us. We’re wanting ahead to nice days forward with Coach Schloss main our Longhorns.”

As a degree of reference, Del Conte employed girls’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer two days after his predecessor, Karen Aston, was fired, whereas soccer coach Steve Sarkisian agreed to take over that program on the identical day Tom Herman was let go.

Schlossnagle marks the primary baseball rent Del Conte has needed to make since he got here aboard as AD in 2017. That reality doesn’t register on the majority of Division I faculties, however the Longhorns are completely different. Winner of six Faculty World Sequence, with six runner-up finishes and 38 whole CWS appearances since 1949, Texas stays one of many nation’s preeminent faculty baseball manufacturers.

Particulars of Schlossnagle’s contract weren’t instantly out there.