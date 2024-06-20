Texas megachurch accepts Robert Morris resignation after allegations of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a minor





CNN

—



A Dallas-area megachurch accepted the resignation of senior pastor Robert Morris on Tuesday after allegations of a previous inappropriate relationship with a 12-year-old surfaced final week.

The Board of Elders of Gateway Church mentioned in a press release Tuesday that previous to June 14, they didn’t have all of the info of the abuse.

“The elders’ prior understanding was that Morris’s extramarital relationship, which he mentioned many instances all through his ministry, was with ‘a younger girl’ and never abuse of a 12-year-old youngster,” the assertion reads.

“Regardless that it occurred a few years earlier than Gateway was established, as leaders of the church, we remorse that we didn’t have the knowledge that we now have.”

The elders mentioned they had been “heartbroken and appalled” and expressed sympathy to the sufferer and her household.

“Once I was in my early twenties, I used to be concerned in inappropriate sexual habits with a younger girl in a house the place I used to be staying. It was kissing and petting and never intercourse, nevertheless it was fallacious. This habits occurred on a number of events over the subsequent few years,” the pastor mentioned in a press release.

The girl, Cindy Clemishire, instructed WFAA the abuse began on Christmas Day in 1982 and continued till 1987, when she instructed her mother and father. The Wartburg Watch, a church watchdog weblog, first reported her account Friday.

Clemishire has combined emotions concerning the information of Morris’ resignation, she mentioned in a press release launched by way of her legal professional.

“Although I’m grateful that he’s not a pastor at Gateway, I’m dissatisfied that the Board of Elders allowed him to resign,” she mentioned.

“He ought to have been terminated.”

Morris’ habits was “delivered to mild” in 1987 whereas he was a pastor at Shady Grove Church in Grand Prairie, which has since grow to be considered one of Gateway Church’s 11 places, WFAA reported.

“In March of 1987, this case was delivered to mild, and it was confessed and repented of. I submitted myself to the Elders of Shady Grove Church and the younger girl’s father. They requested me to step out of ministry and obtain counseling and freedom ministry, which I did. Since that point, I’ve walked in purity and accountability on this space,” Morris mentioned in his assertion, including he and his spouse met with the survivor and her household in 1989.

“I requested their forgiveness, they usually graciously forgave me,” he mentioned.

Clemishire instructed WFAA that although her household forgave him, they by no means supported Morris returning to the ministry.

“I believe leaders can get caught up and suppose it’s our duty to guard God and it’s not. Our duty is to guard the folks,” she added. “God is greater than all of that.”