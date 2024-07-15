News
The 10 best safeties in the history of the San Francisco 49ers
The No. 1 security in 49ers historical past is fairly simple to determine, however the different remaining 9 are slightly more durable.
Some would argue that Corridor of Famer Ronnie Lott was by far the most effective security in NFL historical past and never simply the No. 1 alternative for any San Francisco 49ers all-time listing on the place.
Granted, Lott performed in an period the place defenders might lay out punishing hits on opposing gamers, and that became Lott’s trademark regardless of making critical impacts in different areas of the sport throughout his legendary profession.
Nonetheless, those that bought to observe him play will in all probability agree that he was one of many two or three greatest ever, if not the best possible.
The Niners have had just one Lott-like participant of their historical past relationship again to 1946, however there have been loads of different top-quality safeties over time, too.
Factoring in a mixture of statistics, workforce tenure, accolades and some different distinctive X-factors, Niner Noise seems to be on the 10 greatest safeties to have ever worn the purple and gold.
San Francisco has had loads of good safeties over time, together with a couple of who do not fairly crack the listing.
Donte Whitner was a part of these elite defenses below head coach Jim Harbaugh between 2011 and 2013, whereas Eric Reid entered the fray in 2013 as a first-round NFL Draft choose and rapidly made the Professional Bowl in yr one.
These two fall out of the highest 10, nonetheless.
No. 10: Talanoa Hufanga (2021-present)
Beginning off our listing with a fan-favorite, USC’s Talanoa Hufanga was a day-three choose within the 2021 draft and spent his rookie yr primarily contributing on particular groups. However his playmaking skills led to him scoring a significant landing on a blocked punt towards the Inexperienced Bay Packers within the playoffs his rookie yr that cemented him endlessly in 49ers lore.
Hufanga was a full-time starter a yr later and snagged 4 interceptions, compelled two fumbles, broke up 9 passes and had two sacks en path to being each a Professional Bowler and first-team All-Professional that season.
Sadly, Hufanga suffered a torn ACL his third yr within the league, however the aforementioned accolades and affect are worthy sufficient to incorporate him on this listing.
No. 9: Jimmie Ward (2014-2022)
One of many longest-tenured gamers in latest Niners historical past, Jimmie Ward by no means fairly obtained the accolades or consideration that Hufanga obtained, however Ward’s presence on protection really made his supporting forged that a lot better.
Ward’s profession bought off to a sluggish begin after being San Francisco’s prime draft alternative in 2014, as he bounced across the secondary earlier than settling into his pure free security spot in 2017.
Accidents and a normal lack of interceptions in all probability denied him recognition, however those that noticed him patrol the final line of protection from 2017 by means of 2022 felt greater than snug together with his presence.
No. 8: Carlton Williamson (1981-1987)
One might make the argument the 49ers had the most effective security tandem in the whole league through the Nineteen Eighties. Whereas Lott is the first cause why, fellow security Carlton Williamson performed an integral function, too.
Drafted the identical yr as Lott, Williamson did not have the luxurious of recording wherever close to the variety of interceptions as his counterpart, however the latter nonetheless completed with 17 interceptions over 88 regular-season video games performed, 80 of them as a starter.
Regardless of being overshadowed by Lott, Williamson nonetheless completed with two Professional Bowls to his title, together with one in 1984, which many really feel was the most effective protection in Niners historical past.
No. 7: Dashon Goldson (2007-2012)
San Francisco had a legendary protection in 2011 and 2022, too, and Dashon Goldson loved career-best years throughout his 49ers tenure that included that timeframe.
A Spherical 4 draftee in 2007, Goldson emerged as a starter in 2009 and snagged 4 interceptions that yr earlier than besting that quantity with six in 2011, a career-best quantity that helped him safe one among two Professional Bowl nods with the 49ers.
Like Lott, Goldson was greater than able to delivering onerous hits that may in all probability be flagged in right now’s NFL, however that intimidation issue definitely helped him attain the No. 7 spot on this listing.
In 2012, Goldson backed up an already spectacular 2011 marketing campaign with a first-team All-Professional choice with three extra interceptions and 12 passes damaged up, prompting him to money in on an enormous free-agent cope with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next offseason.
No. 6: Mel Phillips (1966-1977)
Since longevity is taken into consideration, Mel Phillips must be included on this listing, due to his 12-year tenure with the Niners that included some awfully good defensive backs alongside him.
Being a powerful security, Phillips was by no means going to succeed in the lofty interception totals {that a} free security would obtain, however he nonetheless managed to make a large affect, ending his prolonged profession that started with San Francisco in 1966 and resulted in 1977, registering 12 picks throughout that timeframe.
Of the 147 video games he performed in, Phillips began 117 of them, and his defensive landing in 1970 was an enormous spotlight of his profession.
No. 5: Tony Parrish (2002-2006)
Longevity is not essentially on the facet of Tony Parrish, who joined the 49ers as a free agent in 2002 and spent the majority of his tenure within the Bay Space on some dangerous Niners groups.
That mentioned, for a very good period of time throughout these darkish years, Parrish was really a high-impact participant and was a second-team All-Professional in 2003 after main the NFL with 9 interceptions.
With some wholesale roster adjustments going down in 2006, San Francisco opted to launch Parrish midway by means of the season however not earlier than he recorded 22 interceptions with the workforce, tied for eighth most in franchise historical past.
Moreover, Parrish is a member of the 49ers’ All-2000s workforce.
No. 4: Dwight Hicks (1979-1985)
Individuals neglect that Lott was a cornerback early in his profession, and previous to him taking on as a full-time security, Dwight Hicks was in control of the ultimate line of the Niners protection.
And he was fairly legendary in that regard.
Hicks joined San Francisco in 1979 and recorded 5 interceptions that yr. From 1981 by means of 1984, he was a perennial Professional Bowler and secured second-team All-Professional honors after recording 9 interceptions in 1981 with a league-leading 239 return yards.
The workforce captain additionally had a vital interception towards the Cincinnati Bengals in Tremendous Bowl XVI earlier than ultimately being phased out by Lott’s place change in 1985.
Hicks’ 30 interceptions presently sit at No. 6 on the franchise’s all-time listing.
No. 3: Tim McDonald (1993-1999)
Tim McDonald was already a star when he got here to the 49ers in 1993, beforehand securing three Professional Bowls with the Phoenix Cardinals.
Enjoying alongside free security Merton Hanks for a lot of the Nineties, McDonald continued his Professional Bowl methods with the Niners, incomes three extra throughout his Bay Space tenure and ending his San Francisco profession with 20 interceptions, tied for twelfth most in franchise historical past.
Incomes a Tremendous Bowl with the franchise in 1995, McDonald was a 34-year-old starter on the finish of his profession when he lastly opted to name it quits after the 1999 season.
No. 2: Merton Hanks (1991-1998)
In 1991, Lott was on his approach out, and Hanks was on his approach in.
The 49ers did not lose an excessive amount of there.
From 1991 by means of 1998, Hanks was among the best safeties in all of soccer, incomes 4 Professional Bowl accolades, three second-team All-Professional nods and one first-team All-Professional choice in 1995.
A fifth-round choose within the 1991 draft, Hanks became a full-time starter by 1993 and helped the Niners obtain their fifth Tremendous Bowl win after the 1994 season, additionally considered as arguably probably the most proficient workforce San Francisco has ever had.
If it weren’t for the ultimate participant on this listing, Hanks could be a straightforward alternative for the highest spot.
No. 1: Ronnie Lott (1981-1990)
Lott is the one 49ers security to be named to the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame. If that is not cause sufficient to be the No. 1 participant on this listing, what’s?
There are many different causes, although, not even together with the very fact he’d be on most followers’ “Mt. Rushmore” of Niners stars as, maybe, the most effective defender to ever don the purple and gold.
Lott, the No. 8 general choose from the 1981 NFL Draft out of USC, rapidly made his stamp as a defensive again, ending his rookie yr with seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns, incomes each Professional Bowl and first-team All-Professional honors whereas being the runner-up for the Defensive Rookie of the 12 months and even within the league MVP dialog.
That started a run of Corridor of Fame-worthy play that included 9 Professional Bowls with the franchise, 4 first-team All-Professional picks and a team-best 51 interceptions, a quantity that’ll doubtless by no means be touched.
These are the stats. What does not present up there’s the variety of bone-crushing hits Lott delivered, endlessly altering the way in which receivers made their approach over the center of the sphere.
It is a straightforward alternative, and also you lengthy knew Lott could be No. 1 on this listing regardless of his San Francisco profession coming to an in depth nicely over 30 years in the past.
Learn extra from Niner Noise
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Results, Highlights And Takeaways
-
News4 weeks ago
Fixing every NHL team’s biggest draft error: Kucherov to Flames? Bergeron to Kings?
-
News4 weeks ago
Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP
-
News3 weeks ago
Country legend Willie Nelson will miss 2 North Carolina shows, says he’s ‘not feeling well’
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament: Where to stream games, broadcast schedule and more