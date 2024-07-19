The best extended Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals you can still get

CBS Necessities



Amazon Prime Day 2024 is formally over. However, earlier than you remorse the truth that you missed out on some nice tech offers, check out these offers that Amazon has generously prolonged — for a short while longer — on laptops, smartphones, headphones and robotic vacuums, sensible TVs and extra crave-worthy tech.

Our in-house group of deal-seeking consultants has curated an inventory of the perfect prolonged Amazon Prime Day tech offers of 2024, together with, sure, the finest offers on Apple and Samsung. Try our prime picks beneath.

Greatest Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech offers

In case you’re searching for a brand new sensible TV, headphones, laptop computer, pill or digicam, listed below are among the finest prolonged tech offers you may nonetheless store proper now.

A couple of of those offers are nonetheless reserved completely for Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime Member but? Faucet the button beneath to enroll in Prime — introductory affords can be found. Afterward, Prime prices $14.99 per 30 days or $139 per yr.

Apple AirPods Professional (2nd Gen): $169 (32% off)

Amazon has slashed the value on the Apple AirPods Professional (2nd Technology) wi-fi earbuds with the USB Sort-C charging case. Proper now, you will get them for $169, a financial savings of 32% off their typical $249 checklist value.

These Apple wi-fi earbuds provide energetic noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head monitoring, a wi-fi charging case and as much as a six-hour battery life (or as much as 30 hours with a number of costs from their charging case).

In case you’re an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac consumer, these are the wi-fi earbuds you need to pair along with your gear. You get auto pairing between your whole Apple units, plus the power to find the AirPods Professional earbuds utilizing the Discover My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd technology): $69 (47% off)



The second technology Apple AirPods is probably not the newest mannequin, however they’re nonetheless some of the wanted earbuds in the marketplace. These are excellent for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They routinely connect with your Apple gear whenever you want them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast greater than 24 hours of whole listening time with a number of costs of their wi-fi charging case. In case you want an on a regular basis set of water resistant earbuds that appear and feel premium, these are an incredible and reasonably priced choice.

This deal is at the moment offered out at Amazon, however don’t be concerned. Walmart Remains to be matching Amazon’s Prime Day pricing. Click on on the button beneath.

Apple AirPods Max: $395 (28% off)



Trying to splurge on new AirPods? The AirPods Max headphones are a superb alternative. They’re definitely the perfect of Apple’s whole lineup, and a standing image, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about huge, booming sound, cushioned ear cups, energetic noise-cancelation expertise, spatial audio with dynamic head monitoring and a particular transparency mode so you may hear what it’s worthwhile to when it’s worthwhile to. All that, they usually nonetheless handle to pack in 15 hours of listening time er battery cost. Plus, they arrive in a wide range of colours.

The AirPods Max normally go for $549, however they’re on sale for $395 proper now at Amazon. That is a reduction of 28%, and a financial savings of $154. That is the perfect value we have ever seen the AirPods Max going for, so it is a good time to go forward and get yours now. Up to now, Amazon studies greater than 10,000 buyers have snagged this deal and you continue to have an opportunity to be one among them.

Apple AirTags: $75 for 4 (save 25%)



You probably have objects you are continuously misplacing and also you’re an iPhone consumer, you will need to fill up on Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers. These tiny units could be hooked up to objects like your keys, pockets, purse, backpack, eyeglass case, digicam, TV distant, or the rest you are likely to put down and neglect the place you left it.

When an AirTag is linked to or inserted in an merchandise, you may observe its location utilizing the Discover My app that comes preinstalled in your iPhone. Objects can be tracked out of your iPad, MacBook, iMac or by visiting the iCloud web site. You possibly can even program your iPhone to provide you with a warning instantly in the event you go away an merchandise behind.

Many vacationers insert an AirTag into their baggage to allow them to observe the whereabouts of their luggage after they verify them with an airline. AirTags usually are not GPS trackers, however they anonymously faucet into the worldwide community of iPhone customers to assist individuals find misplaced or stolen objects which have AirTags related to them.

The battery inside every Apple AirTag lasts about one yr and is well replaceable. Proper now, you should purchase particular person AirTag trackers for simply $24 every, which is 17% off their typical $29 value. AirTags are simple and handy to make use of.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: $850 (15% off)



With regards to energy and pricing, Samsung Galaxy S24+ falls into the center of the Samsung Galaxy S lineup. And proper now, it can save you 15% whenever you buy the unlocked model of this fashionable smartphone.

The S24+ is available in eight colours. You can even select between 256GB or 512GB of inner storage. The cellphone options a good looking, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Quad HD+ show with a 2,120 x 1,440 pixel decision and 120Hz refresh fee. Its most brightness is 2,600 nits. And it now takes full benefit of Google AI and Google Gemini to supply super-smart options and features.

The cellphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, but it surely doesn’t assist the S Pen stylus, just like the Extremely mannequin.

Google Pixel 8: $549 (21% off)

Amazon has slashed the value of the Google Pixel 8 smartphone by 21%, which brings its beginning value down to only $549. The top-rated Android smartphone affords as much as a 24-hour battery life and comes with both 128GB or 256GB of inner storage. It is also powered by Google’s personal Tensor G3 processor.

Because the cellphone comes unlocked, you may activate it with any mobile supplier. The Pixel 8 is supplied with a 6.2-inch Actua show with as much as a 120Hz refresh fee. The rear digicam setup features a 12MP ultra-wide and 50MP broad digicam. The Pixel 8 integrates Google AI and Google Gemini, which may make the cellphone’s options quicker, simpler and extra environment friendly.

The Google Pixel 8 is reasonably priced, customizable, versatile and takes full benefit of every part that Android has to supply. And its AI instruments are slightly spectacular.

Samsung 55″ Body sensible TV (2024): $1,198 (save 20%)



Samsung’s 2024 version of the Body is not only a sensible TV. It turns into an ornamental accent everytime you’re not watching one thing. As a 4K decision QLED TV, it additionally does a formidable job showcasing TV exhibits and films, in addition to high-action sports activities and video games. And it shows well-known artworks with excessive element and colour accuracy. Work from well-known artists look actual, whereas pictures look sharp and lifelike.

Along with a matte end which tremendously reduces glare, for the primary time, the Body TVs are Pantone validated for colour accuracy. This makes artwork look much more life like. Even higher: Samsung is providing a curated number of 20 artwork items every month that Body homeowners can show totally free. However in the event you subscribe to Samsung’s Artwork Retailer ($5.99 per 30 days), it now consists of entry to greater than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Because of the Body’s broad viewing angle, wherever you are sitting within the room, you will have a transparent view. As all the time, you should buy an non-compulsory, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Body TV appear like it is in a standard image body. You possibly can select the bezel design (between $200 and $300 every) that matches the decor of any room.

Remember to take a look at our full overview of Samsung’s 2024 Body TV, in addition to our protection of the seven issues I really like concerning the new 2024 Body TV (and three issues I hate). Head over to Amazon proper now to rise up to twenty% off this fashionable TV. The 65-inch model is at the moment on sale for $1,700 Different fashionable display screen sizes, together with the 55-inch and 75-inch mannequin are additionally now on sale.

LG 65″ Class OLED Evo C4 Sequence sensible TV: $1,797 (save 33%)



The C4 Sequence TVs are LG’s present flagship OLED fashions, changing the 2023 C3s. They function greater than eight million self-lit pixels that may show wealthy, brilliant and correct colours — suppose 100% colour quantity with 100% colour constancy. These TVs are loaded with options, too, like Dolby Imaginative and prescient assist. You additionally get particular viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes motion pictures look because the director meant.

Since not every part you watch shall be in native 4K decision, you may reap the benefits of the TV’s enhanced AI upscaling. This boosts a picture as much as nearly 4K high quality in real-time. We additionally like that this TV affords multi-view, so you may break up the display screen and watch two issues without delay.

These TVs provide a decision of three,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh fee. They’re powered utilizing LG’s a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and the WebOS 24 working system. To enrich the wonderful image high quality, the C4 TVs assist Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. They’ve a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that features downward-firing audio system. You additionally get loads of port choices.

Amazon has reduce the value of this TV slightly dramatically. The 65-inch model is 24% off, which implies you will pay simply $2,049. The TV can also be out there in 5 different sizes together with 42-inch ($1,147), 48-inch ($1,197), 55-inch ($1,497), 77-inch ($2,897) or 83-inch ($4,797), all of that are additionally on sale.

Samsung 65″ OLED 4K S95C Quantum HDR sensible TV: $1,800 (45% off)

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C sensible TV delivers beautiful element and brightness with QD expertise. Quantum HDR OLED+ optimizes with wealthy distinction whereas Movement Xcelerator Turbo Professional transforms content material into 4K decision, providing crisp visuals at speeds as much as 120Hz and recreation movement plus reaches as much as 144Hz for PC-connected content material.

Dolby Atmos and object monitoring sound+ present immersive 3D audio and Q-Symphony 3.0 synchronizes your TV audio system with a Samsung soundbar for enhanced audio.

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C collection sensible TV is now $1,800 (decreased from $3,298).

Google Pixel 8 Professional smartphone: $740 (26% off)



The Pixel 8 Professional smartphone affords some unbelievable new options and design components, beginning with a splendidly brilliant, 6.7-inch Tremendous Actua (OLED) show. You additionally get a completely upgraded digicam system and a refined aluminum body with a matte end on the cellphone’s sides and again.

The cellphone is powered utilizing Google’s personal Tensor G3 processor, which not solely hurries up total cellphone efficiency, but it surely additionally permits for AI performance to be embedded into a variety of cellphone options, from name screening and the capabilities of Google Assistant, to picture and video enhancing.

Along side the sensors persons are already aware of from older Pixel smartphone fashions, the Pixel 8 Professional introduces a temperature sensor on the again of the cellphone. In the meanwhile, this may be pointed at one thing, like a child bottle, to verify it is not too scorching. Google has utilized for FDA approval that will enable this sensor to verify human physique temperature within the close to future.

2024 13″ MacBook Air with M3 processor: $899 (18% off)



The brand new 13-inch MacBook Air shares nearly all the identical specs and options because the bigger 15-inch mannequin, simply in a extra compact measurement. It is powered by Apple’s newest M3 chip, which supplies a efficiency enhance for demanding duties like video enhancing or gaming. It is no slouch, even when it is the lightest MacBook you may at the moment get.

The MacBook Air weighs solely 2.5 kilos for final portability. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina show has a most brightness of 500 nits and might assist connecting two exterior displays. Battery life is as much as 18 hours on a single cost.

Usually $1,099, proper now, you will get this MacBook mannequin for $899. It comes outfitted with 8GB of unified reminiscence and a 256GB SSD for inner storage.

2024 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,290 (8% off)



In case you’re extra fascinated about a gaming laptop computer than an ordinary challenge on a regular basis workplace PC, this Asus choice can prevent some severe money. The 2024 model of the highly effective Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop computer affords an reasonably priced bang to your buck. Amazon at the moment has it on sale for simply $1,290.

The pc is supplied with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel decision) show with a 165Hz refresh fee. It is powered utilizing a thirteenth Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This model of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It helps Wi-Fi 6E for wi-fi connectivity.

Players will recognize this laptop computer’s full-size keyboard with 1.9mm journey distance. It makes use of the corporate’s “Overstroke expertise,” which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

Shark AI Extremely: $295 (51% off)



This highly effective robotic vacuum is an knowledgeable at lifting filth from a wide range of ground sorts, from carpet to laborious flooring. Because of its self-cleaning brush roll, it could energy via hair, particles, fur and different nastiness with the best of ease.

It cleans in a grid sample that takes a number of passes over the dirtier elements of your private home so that you get a deep clear. It may well map your private home utilizing 360-degree LiDAR imaginative and prescient as nicely, so it is aware of the place it needs to be headed and avoids obstacles all by itself.

Plus, when it is full, this vacuum empties itself again at its base, the place it could maintain as much as 60 days of vacuumed up filth. Its bagless base means no dear add-ons, both. All you must do is empty the reservoir when it is full.

Set a cleansing schedule, inform your vacuum to scrub on command, or regulate settings with the robotic’s voice management choices. It really works with Alexa and Google Assistant for fast setup, so it is good to go whenever you’re able to challenge instructions. Alternatively, you may simply use the companion app to set every part up.

This is a wonderful, feature-rich robotic vacuum that may do absolutely anything you want. Now that it is a whopping 51% off, you may’t beat this deal.

iRobot Roomba Vac Important robotic vacuum (Q0120): $189 (24% off)

For a house with primary, low-level carpeting, the iRobot Roomba Vac Important is a no-frills robotic vacuum that depends on power-lifting suction to scrub your flooring. It makes use of sensible navigation and follows a row cleansing sample. And it is capable of keep away from obstacles in its path. This Roomba affords three ranges of highly effective suction.

Due to its modern, low-profile design, the robotic can slide into tight spots and seize mud and filth from beneath beds and sofas, whereas the Edge-Sweeping Brush will get into your edges and corners. You rise up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single cost. When its battery is low, the robotic routinely returns to its charging station to recharge.

In case you’re on a finances, the iRobot Roomba Vac Important is a good choice, particularly now that it is had its value slashed by 24%. This implies you will pay simply $189.

Extra of the perfect prolonged Amazon Prime Day tech offers for 2024

Apple 2024 11″ iPad Professional laptop computer (M4 processor, 256GB, Wi-Fi solely, customary glass): $919 (was $999)

Beats Studio Buds, $79 (was $150)

Samsung Galaxy Z S24 Extremely smartphone: $1,100 (was $1,420)

Apple Watch Sequence 9 smartwatch (41mm, GPS solely, Sport Band): $280 (was $399)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone: $1,100 (preorder and get reminiscence improve and $200 Amazon present card)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch (40mm, Bluetooth solely): $210 (was $300)

Apple iPad ninth Technology pill (64GB, Wi-Fi solely): $249 (was $329)

Apple 2024 13″ MacBook Air (512GB with M3 processor): $1,099 (was $1,299)

Samsung 65″ Body sensible TV: $1,698 (was $1,998)

LG 65″ QNED85T LED sensible TV: $848 (was $998)

TCL 85″ Q65 QLED 4K sensible TV: $999 (was $1,600)

GoPro Hero 12 Black motion digicam: $297 (was $400)

Greatest tech offers at different retailers

A number of the largest retailers, like Greatest Purchase, Walmart and Goal are adopted on the coattails of the Amazon’s Prime Day occasion by providing their very own gross sales on bestselling merchandise. Even Costco has its personal Prime Day-like sale, Member Financial savings Days. Listed here are a number of tech offers you may nonetheless reap the benefits of.

Professional Tip: In case you uncover a product that is on sale on Amazon, however not at Greatest Purchase or Walmart, make sure you reap the benefits of the value match coverage many retailers provide.

Apple 13″ MacBook Air M1 laptop computer: $649 at Walmart

On the lookout for a discount on a laptop computer from an elite model? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for simply $649. Although that is an older mannequin in comparison with the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is highly effective sufficient to deal with right now’s computing duties (and extra duties for years to return).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip includes a 13.3-inch Retina show, 8GB of unified reminiscence, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Select between an area grey, silver or gold casing. As a part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop computer weighs in at a mere 2.8 kilos and affords a battery lifetime of as much as 18 hours per cost.

This pc is supplied with a TouchID sensor that may unlock the laptop computer and authorize Apple Pay funds whereas buying on-line. When browsing the net, you will take pleasure in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all present MacBooks, this one runs utilizing Apple’s MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes outfitted with a beneficiant assortment of preinstalled apps.

This particular low value for the MacBook Air is simply provided for this particular configuration that runs utilizing the M1 processor.

TCL 65″ Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: $498 at Walmart (save $202)

TCL’s Q Class TV affords premium image high quality that includes QLED Quantum Dot expertise and HDR Professional+ with Dolby imaginative and prescient, making certain a high-quality image with enhanced distinction, colours and particulars.

This finances TV’s high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter photos, whereas TV’s auto recreation mode optimizes the image for responsive gameplay with out lag. A standout TV for film lovers, sports activities followers and avid gamers alike, this TV is a good decide for the value.

You will get this TV at Walmart for $498, decreased from $700.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $99 (save $50)

Wish to get a brand new smartwatch however cannot shell out the type of money an Apple Watch instructions? In case you’re an Android cellphone consumer, you need to control this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

The 46mm model of the watch appears much less like a smartwatch than a lot of its contemporaries, but it surely’s nonetheless feature-rich. Its chrome steel casing is elegant. The watch comes with sleep monitoring, ECG monitoring, exercise monitoring, superior run teaching and a slew of different choices to assist preserve you centered in relation to your well being.

Past that, when this watch is in shut proximity to your Samsung or Android smartphone, you should use it to make and take calls, ship and obtain texts, plus a lot extra. Snag this look ahead to simply $99, which is $50 off its regular value.

Extra tech offers from Amazon rivals

Listed here are a number of extra candy tech offers from Amazon’s rivals, together with Greatest Purchase.

We’re monitoring down all of the finest Prime Day reductions, together with the perfect rival gross sales throughout Prime Day 2024. Whether or not you are looking for the finest Prime Day offers on tech, Prime Day gross sales on magnificence and style finds or Prime Day offers on well being and health gear, our group of knowledgeable deal hunters has you lined.