The ‘Borderlands’ Movie Debuts With A 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

I’m unsure I knew of anybody, Borderlands fan or not, who believed that the film adaptation of the sport was going to be good, based mostly on all the pieces from casting to trailers. Now as critiques are available forward of its launch tomorrow, these fears have been validated. After which some.

As I write this, the Borderlands film has a flat 0% on Rotten Tomatoes. No constructive critiques in any respect (Replace: A single constructive overview has are available elevating it to a 3%), and those which can be in are usually not simply unfavourable, however brutal. Right here’s a sampling:

Discussing Movie: “The followers deserve so much higher than no matter director Eli Roth is attempting to do with Borderlands. That is the online game film curse at its worst.”

It’s true there are usually not many critiques in but, and the rating could tick up, however all the pieces I’ve seen outdoors of some online game influencers who attended premieres (or are actually extras within the film) has been relentlessly unfavourable, and I’d be stunned to seek out greater than a handful of constructive critiques are available when all is claimed and achieved. If any.

A 0% on Rotten Tomatoes is after all as little as you possibly can go. If we’re wanting on the worst-scored online game films ever made, that record would now be (Up to date record with the 4%):

Alone within the Darkish (2005) – 1%

Road Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (2009) – 3%

Home of the Useless (2003) – 3%

Borderlands (2024) – 3%

Within the Title of the King (2007) – 4%

Bloodrayne (2005) – 4%

Mortal Kombat Annihilation- 4%

Silent Hill Revelation (2012) – 8%

Hitman Agent: 47 (2015) – 8%

Postal (2007) – 9%

I put the 12 months there so you possibly can see that almost all of those ultra-terrible ones are in a decade or so when making an excellent online game adaptation was borderline inconceivable and the one folks attempting had been administrators like Uwe Boll half the time. As of late, we have now seen very strong stay motion online game diversifications on each movie (Sonic) and TV (The Final of Us, Fallout), and Borderlands appears to be a 10-15 12 months step backward.

I do count on it to rise above a zero %. There are such a lot of critics on Rotten Tomatoes of questionable high quality and style that in all probability somebody will prefer it and knock it above a few of these (I’m a kind of critics, so no judgement), however that has not occurred on the time of this writing.

Who noticed this coming? Everybody. Everybody did. And right here we’re.

