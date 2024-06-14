‘The Boys’ Recap, Season 4, Episode 3

The Boys We’ll Hold the Purple Flag Flying Right here Season 4



Episode 3 Editor’s Ranking



4 stars



**** Photograph: Courtesy of Prime

Three makes a sample, and there are actually way over three trauma-centered tales taking place on the fourth season of The Boys. However this episode is definitely my favourite on this first batch of three; it strikes a extremely good steadiness between plot and small-scale character drama, each thrilling and emotional.

Let’s begin massive image this time. Dakota Bob is full steam forward with the deliberate Superhero Administration Act, now with an modification instantly banning supes from army, personal policing, and authorities positions. It’ll be a troublesome one to get by means of Congress; tons of of representatives and senators are nonetheless in Vought’s pocket, and Victoria Neuman is aware of that the invoice may doom her personal profession. That’s to not point out the rising polarization between the Starlighters and Hometeamers, which Sister Sage hopes to intentionally exacerbate by selecting Firecracker for the Seven. (I suppose the fuck-up final episode didn’t matter, or Sage by no means came upon.) Firecracker’s incendiary language will make each side louder and louder, ultimately setting the stage for a coup. That’s the villains’ finish purpose for this season, and it’s clarifying to have the stakes spelled out in such specific phrases.

A few of this, admittedly, feels just a little harking back to Stormfront’s arc in season two: Sage is the brand new associate at Homelander’s facet, and the tried assault by a radicalized Firecracker fan at Starlight Home jogs my memory of the Stormchaser who as soon as killed an harmless grocery retailer worker he suspected of being a supe terrorist. However issues at Vought Tower really feel totally different sufficient as of late that I’m prepared to miss among the repetitive satirical content material.

A part of that totally different feeling comes from Sage rapidly usurping Ashley as CEO, although she’ll keep on as a figurehead and errand lady. If this had been a traditional job, that might be a blessing in disguise, liberating Ashley as much as construct her profession someplace else. However seeing the pace with which Homelander zaps a gap in a single traitorous worker’s head scares her into staying. Possibly she’d be safer someplace else, however with the quantity of corruption and grotesquerie she has witnessed at Vought, Homelander in all probability wouldn’t let her go away anyway.

We additionally study a key little bit of Firecracker’s backstory that provides a private factor to her conflict with Starlight: She used to run into Annie quite a bit again of their pageant days, when the poisonous affect of Annie’s mom made her a bully. At one pageant, when Firecracker (“Sparkler” on the time) was 13 years outdated, she and Annie made it to the finals, and Annie made a tossed-off remark to the opposite women about how Firecracker may solely make it to the finals by having an “ass-fuck gang-bang” with the judges. That comment mutated right into a rumor damaging sufficient to drive Firecracker out of the circuit.

It is likely to be ridiculous for Firecracker to imagine that Annie is similar “conniving little mean-girl bitch” as when she was an adolescent, but it surely’s an attention-grabbing change of tempo to see Annie within the bully position, and to see her apologizing to arguably one of many evilest individuals in America. I’m intrigued by the concept of Firecracker working to unearth this darker, crueler facet of America’s sweetheart. It feels doable that there’s one thing actual in Firecracker’s usually unfair characterization of her.

There’s additionally actually strong progress on the A-Practice entrance, with the Boys’ latest informant immediately involving himself in a plot to surveil a gathering between Homelander and Neuman throughout a Vought on Ice rehearsal at VoughtCoin Enviornment. Mom’s Milk factors out that he may blackmail A-Practice if he needed to, persevering with this present’s countless change of threats. However I like that his purpose isn’t to drive A-Practice to assist them; it’s to enchantment to the person throughout a disaster of conscience and make him need to assist the Boys.

Hughie wriggles by means of the vents to plant a bug when the assembly will get moved up, however there’s not sufficient time to flee with out making a sound, so he sits there and waits, listening to the dialog. Sage suggests an association: She and Homelander will kill Dakota Bob themselves after certification, defending Neuman from suspicion, and in return, Neuman will disband the Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, condemn the “defund the supes” motion, take away “crucial supe principle” (actually?) from faculties, put heroes in control of police departments all around the nation, and, most troublesome of all, come out publicly as a supe herself. Earlier than they will set something in stone, although, Hughie inevitably drips sweat down onto Homelander, exposing his presence and virtually getting himself fried to a crisp.

This complete Vought on Ice set piece may not be as flashy and drawn-out because the struggle with Splinter final episode, however I feel it’s my favourite motion climax of the season thus far. A part of that’s the Vought on Ice stuff itself: the “Put the ‘Christ’ Again in Christmas” track is ideal, and the deaths of some ice skaters are amusingly gnarly, from Homelander’s off-balance laser blast to the violent rush throughout the ice to flee. (In fact a bunch of ice skaters would find yourself useless by the top of the episode.) However I additionally simply at all times take pleasure in The Boys in espionage thriller mode, and the entire sequence of Homelander chasing Hughie (and realizing precisely who he’s chasing) is nice enjoyable. Realistically, Hughie doesn’t stand the slightest likelihood in opposition to Homelander, so I admire the way it ends, with A-Practice silently saving his ass.

It makes for a reasonably shitty day for Homelander, who has one other dialog with the extra assured, cold-blooded model of himself he sees within the mirror. Nonetheless smarting from jealousy after listening to that Ryan spent the day with Butcher, he desires to “transcend his humanity” and recover from his undignified feelings to develop into the superior model of himself. Apparently, his approach of doing that will probably be to confront his previous — like Hughie, Annie, Frenchie, and Kimiko have already been doing this season.

Frenchie and Kimiko’s facet quest on this episode accomplishes that very same purpose, with Kimiko encountering a scarred younger lady she remembers from her Shining Mild days. The target right here is to fully wipe out everybody concerned on this operation, however Kimiko (considerably annoyingly) lets the scarred lady go, neglecting to elucidate her significance to Frenchie. Frenchie additionally regularly refuses to inform Kimiko why he’s so immune to Colin, preferring to simply take hallucinogens and cease eager about it. He doesn’t take part within the bloodshed in any respect this time; as an alternative, he watches Kimiko’s kills in a daze, visualizing blood and guts as bubbles and rubber geese.

If we weren’t clear already on what’s bugging Frenchie, a barely pointless hallucination reminds us. An imaginary Colin calls him out for all the opposite individuals he murdered on Little Nina’s orders, instantly crowding the room round him. Nina herself seems, too, calling him a failure for “fucking the boy he orphaned” and remaining trapped on this cycle of self-flagellation regardless of Nina herself being gone. In a pleasant post-mission venting session at residence base later, he bonds with Annie over that fixed temptation to abdicate accountability, to carry anybody aside from your self at fault to your personal errors.

No less than Butcher is sticking with doing issues “the best approach” for some time; we’ve seen him resort to his typical brutal ways on missions this season, however he at all times pulls again earlier than doing one thing actually terrible. In “We’ll Hold the Purple Flag Flying Right here,” we see him ponder drugging Ryan with a particularly potent opioid in order that he and his scary CIA buddy can squirrel him away to a protected home and “deprogram” him. However after a real heart-to-heart with the child, he decides in opposition to it, dumping the spiked cookies within the trash.

That heart-to-heart is likely to be the emotional peak of the season for me thus far, possibly as a result of we’ve been following this dynamic for some time now, particularly with the promise that Butcher made to Becca again within the season-two finale. Butcher and Ryan’s foosball sport affords an ideal segue to debate Ryan’s frustration with everybody at Vought Tower letting him win on a regular basis (a parallel irritation to his organic father’s). And I particularly felt for the child when he opened up about by accident killing somebody, particularly with that actually susceptible remark: “I get why you don’t need me. I wouldn’t need me, neither.”

How gratifying to shut the loop on Butcher’s painful rejection of Ryan final season, with Butcher lastly providing some essential context and a confession: He deliberately pushed Ryan away as a result of he has no enterprise being a father, however now he’s terrified he’ll die earlier than he will get the possibility to make issues proper with Ryan. Seeing the 2 of them decrease their defenses and simply spend a while connecting feels actually refreshing — and it makes Kessler’s last warning all of the extra grim. Quickly, the CIA might must both practice Ryan or kill him. The nation itself is likely to be at stake, however the characters and relationships are what I’m most scared for proper now.

• Hughie learns that there’s nothing he can do legally about energy of lawyer, however he and his mother have a productive heart-to-heart the place she tells him in regards to the extreme melancholy she skilled within the years after his beginning. Her option to abandon the household was “life or dying,” and Hughie’s dad didn’t need her to confuse him by persevering with to name after she left. Looks like she and her son are already actually beginning to heal, so I’m curious the place this story goes from right here.

• Sage is aware of that somebody stole the surveillance footage of the accused Starlighters, and I don’t anticipate her letting that slide.

• The Deep and Sage unexpectedly hook up close to the top of the episode after sharing a Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse, in order that’s enjoyable. Sage additionally appears stoned all through the scene, in all probability associated to the bloody instrument we see mendacity close by. I do love the concept the neatest particular person on the earth desires to observe Say Sure to the Gown and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

• “These ‘vaccines’ that they’re giving out on the Starlight Home really trigger autism, and never that cool Rain Man autism that makes you good at counting playing cards and shit.”

• “Sufficient yeast infections to open a Panera” is kind of vivid.

• I do know Vought controls plenty of the information, but it surely strikes me as odd that Butcher would see Ryan’s televised save with out additionally seeing the splattered physique he left behind. Isn’t there loads of footage from live-streaming bystanders? Isn’t Ryan legally within the clear anyway, since he was “defending” just a little lady?

• “Shy is definitely an excellent good friend of mine. He desires me to be in Honey Boy 2. The script simply isn’t there but, although.”

