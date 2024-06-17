News
The complete list of winners : NPR
The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night time on CBS. Under is the total checklist of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in daring.
Greatest Musical
- WINNER: The Outsiders
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Illinoise
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Greatest Play
- WINNER: Stereophonic
- Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mom Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
Greatest Revival of a Musical
- WINNER: Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- The Who’s Tommy
Greatest Revival of a Play
- WINNER: Acceptable
- An Enemy of the Folks
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Musical
- WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
- Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
- Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Pocket book
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Play
- WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Acceptable
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mom Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical
- WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Dorian Harewood, The Pocket book
- Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Play
- WINNER: Jeremy Sturdy, An Enemy of the Folks
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
- Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Play
- WINNER: Kara Younger, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mom Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Roger Bart, Again To The Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Play
- WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mom Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Acceptable
Greatest Unique Rating
- WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs
- Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Right here Lies Love
- Will Butler, Stereophonic
- Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Greatest Course of a Musical
- WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Greatest Course of a Play
- WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer, Acceptable
- Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Greatest Sound Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
- M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Right here Lies Love
- Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
- Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Greatest Sound Design of a Play
- WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
- Tom Gibbons, Gray Home
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Acceptable
Greatest Lighting Design of a Play
- WINNER: Jane Cox, Acceptable
- Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the Folks
- Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
- Natasha Katz, Gray Home
Greatest Lighting Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
- Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
- Isabella Byrd, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
- Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
- Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
Greatest Scenic Design in a Play
- WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic
- dots, Acceptable
- dots, Enemy of the Folks
- Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Greatest Choreography
- WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
- Annie-B Parson, Right here Lies Love
- Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Greatest Scenic Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
- AMP that includes Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
- Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
- David Korins, Right here Lies Love
- Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Again To The Future: The Musical
Greatest Orchestrations
- WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Alongside
- Timo Andres, Illinoise
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Likelihood), The Outsiders
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen
Greatest Costume Design of a Musical
- WINNER: Linda Cho, The Nice Gatsby
- Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
- David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
- Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Greatest Costume Design of a Play
- WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
- Dede Ayite, Acceptable
- Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
- Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, An Enemy of the Folks
Greatest E-book of a Musical
- WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
- Bekah Brunstetter, The Pocket book
- Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
- Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
