toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Manufacturing

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night time on CBS. Under is the total checklist of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in daring.

Greatest Musical

WINNER: The Outsiders

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Greatest Play

WINNER: Stereophonic

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mom Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Greatest Revival of a Musical

WINNER: Merrily We Roll Alongside

Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Gutenberg! The Musical!

The Who’s Tommy

Greatest Revival of a Play

WINNER: Acceptable

An Enemy of the Folks

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

Edin Espinosa, Lempicka

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Pocket book

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Play

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Acceptable

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mom Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical

WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Alongside

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Dorian Harewood, The Pocket book

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Play

WINNER: Jeremy Sturdy, An Enemy of the Folks

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Alongside

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Play

WINNER: Kara Younger, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mom Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Musical

WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Alongside

Roger Bart, Again To The Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Steven Skybell, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Play

WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mom Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Acceptable

Greatest Unique Rating

WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs

Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Right here Lies Love

Will Butler, Stereophonic

Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Greatest Course of a Musical

WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Alongside

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Greatest Course of a Play

WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Acceptable

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Greatest Sound Design of a Musical

WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Right here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Alongside

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Greatest Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Gray Home

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Acceptable

Greatest Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jane Cox, Acceptable

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the Folks

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Natasha Katz, Gray Home

Greatest Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Greatest Scenic Design in a Play

WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic

dots, Acceptable

dots, Enemy of the Folks

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Greatest Choreography

WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise

toggle caption Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

Annie-B Parson, Right here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Greatest Scenic Design of a Musical

WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

AMP that includes Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Right here Lies Love

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Again To The Future: The Musical

Greatest Orchestrations

WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Alongside

Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Likelihood), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Greatest Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Linda Cho, The Nice Gatsby

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Greatest Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Dede Ayite, Acceptable

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the Folks

Greatest E-book of a Musical