The complete list of winners : NPR

Published

54 seconds ago

on

By

The complete list of winners : NPR
Stereophonic received the 2024 Tony Award for greatest play, beating out Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Mary Jane, Mom Play and Prayer for the French Republic.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Manufacturing


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Manufacturing

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night time on CBS. Under is the total checklist of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in daring.

Greatest Musical

  • WINNER: The Outsiders
  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants

Greatest Play

  • WINNER: Stereophonic
  • Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mom Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic

Greatest Revival of a Musical

  • WINNER: Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
  • Gutenberg! The Musical!
  • The Who’s Tommy

Greatest Revival of a Play

  • WINNER: Acceptable
  • An Enemy of the Folks
  • Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Musical

  • WINNER: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Maleah Joi Moon accepts the Best Leading Actress in a Musical award for Hell's Kitchen onstage during The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Maleah Joi Moon accepts one of the best main actress in a musical award for Hell’s Kitchen onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
  • Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Maryann Plunkett, The Pocket book
  • Gayle Rankin, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actress in a Play

  • WINNER: Sarah Paulson, Acceptable
  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mom Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Musical

  • WINNER: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Alongside
Jonathan Groff accepts one of the best main actor in a musical award for Merrily We Roll Alongside onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Jonathan Groff accepts one of the best main actor in a musical award for Merrily We Roll Alongside onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • Brody Grant, The Outsiders
  • Dorian Harewood, The Pocket book
  • Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
  • Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Main Actor in a Play

  • WINNER: Jeremy Sturdy, An Enemy of the Folks
  • William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
  • Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Musical

  • WINNER: Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Amber Iman, Lempicka
  • Nikki M. James, Suffs
  • Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
  • Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actress in a Play

  • WINNER: Kara Younger, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
Kara Younger accepts one of the best efficiency by an actress in a featured position in a play award for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Kara Younger accepts one of the best efficiency by an actress in a featured position in a play award for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
  • Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
  • Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mom Play
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Musical

  • WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Roger Bart, Again To The Future: The Musical
  • Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
  • Steven Skybell, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership

Greatest Efficiency by a Featured Actor in a Play

  • WINNER: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Will Brill accepts one of the best efficiency by an actor in a featured position in a play award for Stereophonic onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Will Brill accepts one of the best efficiency by an actor in a featured position in a play award for Stereophonic onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
  • Jim Parsons, Mom Play
  • Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
  • Corey Stoll, Acceptable

Greatest Unique Rating

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
  • David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Right here Lies Love
  • Will Butler, Stereophonic
  • Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

Greatest Course of a Musical

  • WINNER: Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
  • Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Leigh Silverman, Suffs
  • Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Greatest Course of a Play

  • WINNER: Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
  • Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
  • Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
  • Lila Neugebauer, Acceptable
  • Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Greatest Sound Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
The Outsiders took dwelling a number of Tony Awards, together with for greatest musical, greatest route of a musical, greatest sound design of a musical and greatest lighting design of a musical.

The Outsiders took dwelling a number of Tony Awards, together with for greatest musical, greatest route of a musical, greatest sound design of a musical and greatest lighting design of a musical.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Right here Lies Love
  • Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
  • Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Greatest Sound Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Gray Home
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Acceptable

Greatest Lighting Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Jane Cox, Acceptable
  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the Folks
  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
  • Natasha Katz, Gray Home

Greatest Lighting Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
  • Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

Greatest Scenic Design in a Play

  • WINNER: David Zinn, Stereophonic
  • dots, Acceptable
  • dots, Enemy of the Folks
  • Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
  • David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Greatest Choreography

  • WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
Ben Prepare dinner, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz of Illinoise carry out onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Ben Prepare dinner, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz of Illinoise carry out onstage throughout The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America


disguise caption

toggle caption

Theo Wargo/Getty Photographs for Tony Awards Professional/Getty Photographs North America

  • Annie-B Parson, Right here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants

Greatest Scenic Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
  • AMP that includes Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
  • David Korins, Right here Lies Love
  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Again To The Future: The Musical

Greatest Orchestrations

  • WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Alongside
  • Timo Andres, Illinoise
  • Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
  • Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Likelihood), The Outsiders
  • Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

Greatest Costume Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Linda Cho, The Nice Gatsby
  • Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
  • David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret on the Equipment Kat Membership
  • Paul Tazewell, Suffs

Greatest Costume Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
  • Dede Ayite, Acceptable
  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Accomplice Romp By the Cotton Patch
  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the Folks

Greatest E-book of a Musical

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Pocket book
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
