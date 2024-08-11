News
The Eagles At Ravens Edition
BALTIMORE – A late night time in Baltimore with an attention-grabbing ending because of Ravens rookie quarterback Emory Jones gave technique to an ‘At all times Sunny in Philadelphia’ vibe because the remnants of tropical sturdy Debbie lastly waived goodbye to the I-95 hall.
A 16-13 win over a perennial preseason powerhouse was by no means going to remove the analysis on the lengthy bus experience house for Nick Sirianni and Co. And there was extra to be optimistic about for the Eagles’ brass. Nonetheless, there have been some troubling indicators as properly.
The considerations have been already identified when it got here to the linebacker place and the depth of the receiver group they usually have been stamped and validated by a gifted Ravens workforce sitting most of its key gamers. Some much less apparent potential points unveiled themselves when the pink mild got here on as properly.
THE LINEBACKERS – It was good and dangerous in Baltimore.
The present starters – Devon White and Zack Baun – had some troubles in restricted reps (14 snaps for every) and the backups confirmed some indicators with Nakobe Dean (19) performing a lot better than his common apply exhibiting, rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (a position-high 29 reps) persevering with his fast ascent and second-year athlete Ben VanSumeren (19) serving to unleash on Jones late to assist Patrick Johnson through the strip sack that primarily received the sport for Philadelphia.
It appears evident that when groups begin game-planning for Vic Fangio’s protection, the good ones at the least, are going to attempt to reap the benefits of the linebackers in area.
The excellent news is that the Eagles’ depth appears stable however the trick for Fangio goes to be discovering two LBs that may maintain up in opposition to top-tier offenses.
DEPTH AT WR – That is by no means going to be an apparent deficiency so long as A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are wholesome. With out the 2 WRs within the lineup as a part of a bunch of 23 who didn’t play for the Eagles it turned evident early on that backups quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee have been going to be throwing to gamers producing little separation.
On the primary drone of the sport Ravens’ first-round choose Nate Wiggins was in a position to blanket rookie Johnny Wilson, John Ross, and Joseph Ngata in protection.
The one Eagles’ WR who might persistently generate any form of area was Britain Covey, a participant whose measurement (5-foot-8, 173) limits him to fit work and creates some potential sturdiness considerations. Covey took an enormous hit on Friday night time after producing some good manufactured motion on a WR display screen.
The eventual return of Parris Campbell from a groin damage is the in-house “reply,” which means this place stays the almost definitely one GM Howie Roseman might deal with from exterior the group.
OFFENSIVE DEFAULT SETTING – With quarterback Jalen Hurts and the highest playmakers (Brown, Smith, tight finish Dallas Goedert, and operating again Saquon Barkley) taking the night time off and game-planning off the desk, it revealed the DNA of Kellen Moore as a play-caller.
And it seemed considerably conservative and unwilling to check the protection with the longest cross play of the day being 11 yards.
By the second half, the Baltimore defensive backs have been comfy with the understanding nobody was getting behind them. Even Jacob Harris, who ran a 4.39 popping out of Central Florida in 2021 couldn’t breathe and it wasn’t the stifling humidity as a lot as telegraphing the default setting by Moore.
REGRESSION TO THE MEAN FOR JAKE ELLIOTT – Elliott has been so good since his outlier 2020 season (80 of 88 discipline objectives general and 15 of 17 from 50-plus) that it’s virtually not possible for him to proceed at that tempo.
A 49-yard game-winning mulligan because of the poor ball safety of a rookie QB4 will wash away a missed PAT and 50-yarder by the Eagles’ Professional Bowl kicker for a lot of. For others, it revealed that the concept Elliott will proceed his 2021 by means of 2023 tempo in perpetuity is a bit pie within the sky.
Elliott will likely be good, maybe even excellent, however he’s human and count on extra hiccups this season.
