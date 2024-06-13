The File Size Isn’t 300 GB

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 Credit score: Activision

The Name of Responsibility neighborhood was understandably alarmed when the sport was initially revealed on Sunday. Preliminary experiences indicated a staggering and unprecedented 300-GB obtain dimension. Nonetheless, this concern was rapidly alleviated.

Call of Duty Updates on X rapidly corrected the misinformation on their account. The brand new info was validated as the sport’s official account, and Activision reposted the next.

In accordance with the submit, the 300 GB obtain dimension included the total installations of a number of COD titles (Trendy Warfare II, III, and Warzone), content material packs, and all localized languages.

Per the submit, this isn’t consultant of the common COD participant and is extra of an excessive case. Customers will be capable to obtain Black Ops 6 at launch with out having some other COD titles or language packs put in, which is anticipated to shave greater than 100 GB off the full obtain dimension.

Whereas Black Ops 6 will not be 300 GB, you possibly can guess it can nonetheless be one of many large video games in your assortment. For reference, Black Ops 5 required greater than 130 GB of area. Even when Black Ops 6 ventures into the 150-GB vary, it will nonetheless be manageable compared to different video games.

As an illustration, it will be considerably smaller than Ark: Survival Advanced, which takes up a whopping 400 GB of area. Except for the file dimension confusion, the marketing campaign mode trailer was just lately launched.

The trailer opens with an handle from President George Bush and takes place in the course of the Gulf Warfare. There are glimpses of Saddam Hussein and components of President Invoice Clinton’s speeches.

The visuals are predictably gorgeous, and your complete package deal raises the general attraction earlier than the sport’s launch.

Here’s a take a look at the trailer:

Black Ops 6 is ready to launch on October 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Home windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Sequence X/S.