The life and legacy of Tejano music icon Johnny Canales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Juan Jose Canales, also called Johnny Canales, was an iconic determine born in Mexico and raised in Robstown. He diedon Thursday morning proper earlier than 8 a.m., and his spouse Nora Canales posted it on the ‘El Present de Johnny y Nora Canales Fb web page.

Johnny Canales was many issues; he hosted his Tejano music present for many years, however earlier than that, he served in america Military for 3 years through the Vietnam Conflict. However most of all, he was all the time there for his group.

The information of Johnny Canales’ demise on the age of 77 hit the proprietor of 104.9 MAJIC, Carlos Lopez, laborious. He has admired Canales since he was a baby.

“Irrespective of how massive of a star he was, Johnny was a really humble particular person, very approachable, and he was an envoy, I feel, one of many greatest ambassadors Corpus Christi has ever had,” Lopez stated.

‘You bought it! Take it away!’ That is the signature phrase most recognized with Johnny. Those that knew him personally described the person behind the phrase as a humble and big-hearted particular person.

“He was a good looking, coronary heart honest and we are going to always remember him,” Lopez added.

Johnny Canales shared the highlight on his TV present together with his spouse of 29 years, Nora Canales, which aired on KRIS 6 for a couple of decade.

Veteran’s causes had been close to and expensive to Johnny Canales; he was additionally energetic within the Hispanic group within the combat for civil rights. Now, the group that he supported mourns his demise.

With tears in his eyes, Lopez vividly remembers the primary time he met Johnny at a restaurant in Robstown. He stated he signed his document, and Johnny by no means modified the best way he handled Lopez.

The 2 established an important relationship as Johnny labored carefully with Lopez’s father. He added that he’ll all the time keep in mind one thing Johnny would all the time say.

“Shoot for the moon as a result of even should you miss, you’re among the many stars,” Lopez stated.

Kinfolk and followers of the artist have left messages of encouragement in assist of his spouse and daughters throughout these troublesome instances.

Lopez described Johnny as a cheerful particular person and is aware of he would like to be remembered by music. The reason for his demise has not but been decided.

