The Lumineers join Noah Kahan atop Fenway’s Monster

Live shows

Noah Kahan and The Lumineers simply like to carry out collectively.

The band’s founding members, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, joined Kahan atop the Inexperienced Monster at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday for the Jason Isbell tune “If We Had been Vampires.”

“I’d prefer to carry out a few of my earliest and largest influences, the unbelievable Lumineers,” Kahan instructed the gang.

The efficiency passed off simply two hours earlier than the discharge of “Up All Evening,” a brand new collaboration between James Bay, The Lumineers, and Noah Kahan. Kahan and The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz had beforehand launched a model of “Vampires” in 2023 for the Spotify Singles sequence.

In 2023, The Lumineers invited Kahan on stage at Boston Calling. Kahan had been an earlier performer on the competition and a crowd favourite.

The Lumineers additionally returned to the stage alongside different friends, together with Gracie Abrams, Bay, and Mt. Pleasure, later within the night time for Kahan’s “Stick Season” finale.

Watch Noah Kahan and The Lumineers carry out “If We Had been Vampires” from the Inexperienced Monster at Fenway Park

Test again at Boston.com for extra protection together with a overview and setlist from Noah Kahan’s first night time at Fenway Park in Boston.