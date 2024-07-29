The Nelons plane crash: 3 members of Gospel Music Hall of Fame quartet among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

Three members of the Nelons, a Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame quartet and the chairman of the board overseeing the Georgia Division of Corrections, have been amongst seven folks killed in a aircraft crash in Wyoming, in keeping with an announcement by a bunch member who was not aboard the plane.

The Nelons co-founder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler died within the crash Friday afternoon, in keeping with an announcement from one other daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman. She is the fourth member of the Georgia-based quartet.

“Thanks for the prayers which have been prolonged already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born child boy, in addition to Jason’s mother and father, Dan and Linda Clark,” Nelon Streetman stated. “We admire your continued prayers, love and help as we navigate the approaching days.”

Additionally killed within the crash have been Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, household pal Melodi Hodges, and Larry and Melissa Haynie, in keeping with Nelon Streetman.

There have been no survivors.

Autumn Nelon Clark, third from left, stated her mother and father, Kelly and Jason Clark, and her sister Amber Kistler, second from left, have been killed Friday. Jason Kempin/Getty Photographs through CNN Newsource

Larry Haynie was chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections and was remembered for “a profession of valued public service,” in keeping with an announcement from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Our complete household is asking everybody to hitch us in praying for many who have been misplaced, for his or her family members and communities, and for these all through the gospel music neighborhood who’ve misplaced pricey pals on this heartbreaking accident,” Kemp stated.

The group was touring to hitch the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, in keeping with an announcement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that options quite a few gospel singers and teams.

Gaither Music stated Hodges was an assistant for the band and that Larry Haynie was pilot of the plane and Melissa Haynie was his spouse. The plane was recognized as a single engine turboprop Pilatus PC-12/47E.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. in Campbell County, Wyoming, north of Gillette and about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Cheyenne, in keeping with an announcement from Campbell County spokesperson Leslie Perkins.

Campbell County Fireplace Division Jeff Bender stated in an announcement Saturday {that a} fireplace brought on by the crash has been contained to lower than one sq. mile and that firefighters would stay on the scene all through the day.

The Nationwide Transportation Security Board spokesperson Keith Holloway stated Saturday that preliminary data indicated the aircraft crashed following an “auto pilot concern throughout flight” and a crew of investigators was headed to the positioning.

“The plane is in a distant location and as soon as they achieve entry, they’ll start documenting the scene, inspecting the plane,” Holloway stated. “The plane will then be recovered and brought to a safe facility for additional analysis.”

A preliminary report on the crash is anticipated in about 30 days whereas a ultimate report with the possible reason for the crash may take as much as two years to finish, Holloway stated.

The Nelons have been inducted into the Gospel Music Affiliation Corridor of Fame in 2016 and have been winners of 10 GMA Dove Awards, together with a number of track of the yr and album of the yr awards.