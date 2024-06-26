News
‘The Notebook’s’ Gena Rowlands, who played Allie, suffering from Alzheimer’s, son says
The lauded actor and honorary Oscar recipient Gena Rowlands is affected by Alzheimer’s illness, her son, filmmaker Nick Cassavetes, revealed in an interview with Leisure Weekly on Tuesday.
Within the 2004 movie “The Pocket book,” Cassavetes directed his mom, who performed the older model of the character performed by Rachel McAdams, as a lady with dementia.
“We spent numerous time speaking about Alzheimer’s and eager to be genuine with it, and now, for the final 5 years, she’s had Alzheimer’s,” Cassavetes mentioned. “She’s in full dementia. And it’s so loopy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us.”
FILE – Actress Gena Rowlands (R) accepts an award from Nick Cassavetes onstage throughout the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences’ seventh annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Middle on Nov. 14, 2015, in Holly (Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures)
Rowlands, 94, was identified with Alzheimer’s about 5 years in the past and her mom, Woman Rowlands, additionally had Alzheimer’s.
Whereas filming “The Pocket book,” Gena Rowlands mentioned she channeled her mom to play the older Allie.
“I went by that with my mom, and if Nick hadn’t directed the movie, I don’t assume I’d have gone for it — it’s simply too onerous,” Rowlands informed O journal in 2004. “It was a tricky however fantastic film.”
Rowlands made 10 movies along with her husband, John Cassavetes, which included the 1974 movie “A Lady Below the Affect” and “Gloria,” within the 1980’s.
She was nominated for an Oscar for each performances. Rowlands has additionally gained 4 Emmys and her newest movie work was within the 2014 comedy “Six Dance Classes in Six Weeks,” in line with IMDB.
The Related Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
