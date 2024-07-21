The Open: Justin Rose among 5 best dressed at Royal Troon

The Open Championship has given followers loads of carnage to have a look at the previous two days. Regardless of the nasty climate and excessive scores, loads of sharp outfits nonetheless existed.

With the fourth and closing main right here, it is just becoming to current the best-dressed golfers on the match’s halfway level. To make this week further particular, we additionally included the 5 worst-dressed.

Bear in mind, golf style is subjective. No reply is right, and it’s all in regards to the particular person’s perspective. Some will just like the worst-dressed appears to be like, whereas others will hate among the best-dressed choices.

There have been additionally many unmemorable outfits at Royal Troon. These had been those that didn’t stand out an excessive amount of, because the gamers regarded like they normally do.

Gamers ought to all the time put on one thing enjoyable. Even when that is the oldest main and the standard facet is inspired, there are methods to make conventional look trendy.

Let’s get into the 5 finest and worst-dressed gamers from The Open Championship.

Finest-dressed gamers from the Open Championship:

5. Viktor Hovland

Photograph by Harry How/Getty Photographs

Viktor Hovland is available in at No. 5 as a result of he missed the lower. However this green-colored hoodie paired properly with the black pants, sneakers, and hat.

This coloration alternative appears to be like unbelievable on his pores and skin tone and is stylish proper now.

Ranking: 8/10

4. Rory McIlroy

Photograph by Zac Goodwin/PA Photographs by way of Getty Photographs

Rory McIlroy is subsequent as a result of he additionally missed the lower. Regardless, this burgundy crimson sweater is one among my favorites from him. He matched the Nike swoosh on his shoe with it, and the grayish-white pants actually let the sweater be the second.

It’s conventional however stylish. I’ve no notes on what could possibly be higher; I simply want we may see what he deliberate to put on on Saturday and Sunday.

Ranking: 9.5/10

3. Daniel Brown

Photograph by Luke Walker/R&A/R&A by way of Getty Photographs

Daniel Brown, the Cinderella story of the 152nd Open Championship, made the record for his Friday outfit. I like his blue vest. The puffy vest is stylish, and I like that he paired it with a blue and white striped polo. Mixing the 2 textures, the puffy with a stripe, is interesting to the attention and it’s a large cause I preferred this alternative.

His Ping hat appears to match the blue, and I just like the white sneakers with it.

Ranking: 9.6/10

2. Justin Rose

Photograph by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP by way of Getty Photographs

Justin Rose is tied for second after a powerful 3-under 68 on Friday.

He’s now a Peter Millar athlete, and it appears to be like unbelievable on him. I like that he paired the Nike Low sneakers with the navy pants and a blue-striped polo. It’s one other basic look that also offers on-trend vibes due to these sneakers. He’s so trendy and is aware of what appears to be like good on him.

Ranking: 9.8/10

1. Billy Horschel

Photograph by Luke Walker/R&A/R&A by way of Getty Photographs

When Billy Horschel is within the area, particularly for a significant, protecting him off the best-dressed record is tough. The Navy knit polo with the cream pants on Friday was my favourite, however he additionally regarded nice on Thursday along with his vest and patterned polo.

He wears Ralph Lauren’s RLX, a conventional model. Nevertheless, knits are stylish proper now, and this one appears to be like unbelievable. I’m protecting it brief and candy with him as a result of he appears to be like good, and I might not change a factor.

Ranking: 10/10

5 Worst Dressed Golfers on the Open Championship

5. Ludvig Åberg

Photograph by Pedro Salado/Getty Photographs

It breaks my coronary heart to place Ludvig Åberg on the worst-dressed record, however this Adidas polo is horrendous. They selected a paisley sample and added stripes to it. The pants additionally don’t match him properly and look wrinkled.

Åberg usually appears to be like unbelievable, however Adidas didn’t do him any favors with this look.

Ranking: 5/10

4. Collin Morikawa

Photograph by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Photographs

Collin Morikawa wore a sample from Adidas on Friday. On the identical time, it’s not practically as horrible as Åberg’s, but it surely nonetheless was not styled accurately. The khaki pants weren’t the correct alternative for this outfit.

These pants conflict with the stark white hat. Why not put Morikawa in blush pants? His outfit could be on the very best dressed record as an alternative of the worst. A light-weight blush pink could be an ideal coloration for the 2-time main winner’s pores and skin tone.

Ranking: 4.5/10

3. Robert MacIntyre

Photograph by Jane Barlow/PA Photographs by way of Getty Photographs

Nike likes to experiment, however the two patterns we noticed on Robert MacIntyre in Rounds 1 and a couple of had been flat-out unappealing. Is it tropical? Are they birds? What sample is that this?

Regardless, it’s ugly at the hours of darkness and light-weight coloration wave. Come on, Nike, the confetti shirts and MacIntyre’s shirts don’t work and it’s time to attempt one thing else.

Ranking: 3.5/10

2. Angel Hidalgo

Photograph by David Cannon/R&A by way of Getty Photographs

Puma made a giant mistake with these pullover hoodies, and poor Angel Hidalgo needed to put on one among them. It’s July, not December. The Christmas sweater ought to solely come out after Thanksgiving.

Hidalgo’s pants don’t go along with it both. The colours of the hoodie conflict. It’s simply ugly, and nobody ought to put on this.

Ranking: 2/10

1. Dean Burmester

Photograph by David Cannon/R&A by way of Getty Photographs

The worst dressed golfer from the primary two days needs to be Dean Burmester. The inexperienced pants with the camouflage polo that’s grey and black and the clashing inexperienced emblem of his LIV Golf crew irks me.

To not point out, this camouflage appears to be like messy, which I suppose is the purpose, however nonetheless. Burmester didn’t look that unhealthy when he had the grey pullover on, however I used to be shocked when he took it off—not in a great way, both.

This outfit was not my cup of tea, however I’m certain somebody preferred this look from Burmester.

Ranking: 1/10

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf employees author for SB Nation’s Enjoying By way of. For extra golf protection, comply with us @_PlayingThrough on all main social platforms. It’s also possible to comply with her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @golf_girl_sl.